SEMA 2020: Classic Dash Releases New Elite Series Gauge Kits

Classic Dash has officially announced the release of its new Elite Series complete gauge kits. With a dash panel, wiring harness, gauges, and sensors included, the package is set up for quite the trouble-free installation.

Five different face-style options are available, Black Premier, White Premier, Vintage Black Sterling, Vintage White Sterling, and Sterling Platinum. This many available options allow the gauge kits to fit a variety of interior color schemes.

Within each Elite Series bundle are a 120 mph GPS-enabled speedometer, accurate with any gear ratio, tire size, or aftermarket transmission. Includes two trip odometers as well. The speedometer does not require any additional cables.

The Elite Six-Gauge Series Kit also includes a 7,000 rpm tachometer, water temperature gauge, oil pressure gauge, fuel level gauge, and voltmeter. The speedo and tach are 3-3/8” and the remainder is 2-1/16” for a compact yet easily-visible cluster.

For trouble-free installation, the exclusive Elite 6-gauge universal wiring harness is included in all complete dash and gauge kits. For cars with LS engine swaps, the additional LS engine kit (PN 5284) will be required.

Each and every kit is assembled in the USA and comes standard with a five-year warranty. In the interest of maximum robustness, all pointers and dials are UV stabilized and the glass lenses are scratch-resistant.

Specific Auto manufacturer brand packages are available for:

General Motors

Camaro (1967-68, 1970-78, and 1982-89)

Chevelle (1964-72)

Nova (1962-68 and 1977-79)

Chevy and GMC Trucks (1960-87 and 1995-98)

Chevy Tri-Five (1955 and 1956)

Pontiac Firebird (1967-81)

GTO/LeMans (1964-68 and 1970-72)

Ford

Mustang (1964-66, 1979-86)

Trucks (1957-72)

Jeep

Wrangler (1987-1995)

Mopar

Challenger/Barracuda (1970-74)

Duster/Valiant (1970-76)

Charger/Roadrunner (1971-74)

For more information on these Elite Series complete gauge kits, visit Classic Dash online at classicdash.com.