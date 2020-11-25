SEMA 2020: Hellwig Helper Springs For Ford Raptors

By David Chick November 24, 2020

Ford Raptors continue to be strong contenders in the off-road truck market. Big, bold, and fast, these pickups have plenty of grunt thanks to their EcoBoost engines, but when it comes to towing, they could use a little help. Thankfully, Hellwig has just the thing – helper springs.

We spoke with Hellwig’s Marketing and International Sales Manager, Mike Hallmark, to find out more about these suspension add-ons and what they bring to the table. “Our helper springs are an essential modification for anyone towing with their Ford Raptor,” he said. “They maintain a level ride while towing, and enhance control and comfort for the driver, as well as instilling confidence.”

Hellwig’s helper springs install onto the leaf pack of the rear leaf springs. With this added support, the extra weight of a trailer or heavy load won’t cause the rear to sag, but rather to balance and level out. What’s more, the helper springs pack a special addition to mitigate excessive noise under load.

This is thanks to silent ride bushings that come pre-installed on the helper springs. “Our exclusive silent ride bushings ensure years of quiet operation,” said Hallmark. “They work even when the rear is unloaded, so they’re active at all times.”

As for the materials used in the making of the helper springs, Hellwig takes great pride in using premium steel to equip customers. “Our helper springs are made from 5160 spring steel,” said Hallmark. “It goes through a heat-treating process to ensure calculated support and unsurpassed longevity. Also, these springs are manufactured to fit the specific year, make, and model of the vehicle.”

Towing with a Raptor now comes with peace of mind thanks to Hellwig’s helper springs. Be sure to find out more about them on Hellwig’s website, and don’t forget to follow Hellwig on Facebook, too.

Article Sources

Hellwig
https://www.hellwigproducts.com
(800) 435-5944

About the author

David Chick

David Chick comes to us ready for adventure. With passions that span clean and fast Corvettes all the way to down and dirty off-road vehicles (just ask him about his dream Jurassic Park Explorer), David's eclectic tastes lend well to his multiple automotive writing passions.
Read My Articles
 

