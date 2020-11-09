SEMA 2020: Miller Electric Offers New Enthusiast-Friendly Welder

One very important tool that every enthusiast really should have in their shop is a welder. Let’s face it, if you’re working on nearly anything mechanical, you will be welding. However, the choice of what type of welder you really need can be confusing. For instance, do you need a MIG- or TIG-welder? Thanks to the folks at Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, you can have both — and more — in one easy-to-use package.

The new Multimatic 235 multi-process welding power source offers ease of use for the novice and higher output for professionals. The Multimatic 235 is a versatile, all-in-one machine designed to get more jobs done. Multiprocess capabilities include MIG, flux-core, stick, DC stick, DC Lift-Arc™ TIG, and pulsed-TIG capabilities. All of these options allow welders to tackle more projects and materials without the downtime usually required for changeover with many multiple power sources. With up to 170 amps at a 60-percent duty-cycle, the Multimatic 235 provides the power needed to get jobs done faster.

“The new Multimatic 235 is ideal for manufacturing, maintenance, construction, and general fabrication applications where operators want an easy-to-use, versatile welding power source to tackle a range of jobs,” says Chris Roehl, Miller product manager.

Operators can improve efficiency with an industrial wire-feed system that handles 15-foot MIG gun cables — so welders can work farther away from the welding power source without moving it. In addition, operators will experience less downtime to change wire with a case that handles longer-lasting, 12-inch wire spools. The cart holds up to a 300 cubic-foot gas bottle, which cuts down on cylinder changeout downtime as well.

Innovative technology and simple design enhance the machine’s ease of use. With Auto-Set Elite, weld settings are predefined for all weld processes, simplifying setup and ensuring the job is done right no matter the operator’s skill level. In addition, the color LCD screen and controls are intuitive and simple to read and understand, making it easy for anyone to quickly learn and use.

Weighing just 63 pounds, the Multimatic 235 is less than half the weight of transformer-based machines and can go where the work is — with the added convenience of using one machine versus two or more. The optional EZ-Latch running gear means you can even use it anywhere in the shop, plus, take it to a buddy’s shop if need be. Being able to move the welder easily delivers ultimate portability and makes it easier to work in smaller spaces.

If you’re ready to step-up your welding capability or simply buy what could be your last welder, you can find more information about the new Multimatic 235 and other Miller products by going to MillerWelds.com.