SEMA 2020: UPI Offers Contemporary Lighting For Classics

United Pacific Industries (UPI) Marketing and Creative Director Jai Baek, was happy to show off one new and one hot selling lighting products for Ford and Chevy classics. According to Baek, one item that has been in the UPI arsenal for some time but is still the best selling lighting product for the Chevy Trucks is the LED Sequential Tail Light assembly. For the Ford Bronco enthusiasts, UPI just released new amber LED parking/signal Lights.

Chevy Trucks LED Sequential Tail Light

This assembly is designed for the very popular 1973 through 1987 Chevy and GMC Trucks. These third-generation C/K trucks were designated the “Rounded-Line” generation by GM, but the public adopted the “Square-body” nickname due to their boxy appearance.

These square-body trucks became more popular as personal vehicles than any truck series previously. With that popularity came a larger choice in options. Even with the better option packages, these trucks looked very similar to each other.

Now you can customize and improve with UPI’s LED Sequential Tail Lights for these square-body trucks.

LED Sequential Tail Light With Trim For 1973-87 Chevy & GMC Truck Overview:

56 Super bright red LED tail light with 12 LED white back-up light.

Features sequential operation with brake attention feature, and a selector switch to turn off if desired.

Special tail light mounting base plate included.

Electronics completely sealed in epoxy to resist corrosion and moisture.

Requires use of United Pacific LED turn signal flasher, item number 90652, or 90649.

UPI’s turn signal flasher, Part number (90652 or 90649) is required to solve turn signal problems like hyper flashing, no flashing, or burnt-out bulb indication when using LED lights and bulbs.

Amber LED Parking/Signal Lights For Classic Broncos

“These new LED lights are a great way to modernize your first-generation Bronco while maintaining its classic style,” said Baek, “They’re the latest examples of how United Pacific is continually working to develop new parts and products to help enthusiasts take their projects to the next level.”

The lights are direct replacements for the original components and offer greater visibility than the stock incandescent lamps. Baek explained they are a perfect complement to United Pacific’s range of high-power LED headlamps and tail lamps for early Broncos.

The 25 LED dual function parking and signal lights (part #110858) replace the original lighting units in the grille of 1966-68 models, while United Pacific’s 35 LED Parking/Signal lights (part number 110382) fit 1969-77 models. The lights are sold individually and they plug into the stock lighting harnesses, for easy installation.

“These new lights expanding a growing portfolio of early Bronco parts, which includes new chrome LED turn signal mirrors and most of the sheet metal enthusiasts need to restore their vehicle,” Baek added.

Ford Bronco Amber LED Parking/Signal Lights Overview:

LED Dual function, parking light, and turn signal.

Super bright amber LED with an amber acrylic lens.

Epoxy coated fully sealed electronics, 1157 plug.

Fits left hand and right hand.

Gasket included.

For more information on these products, visit them online at UPauto.com.