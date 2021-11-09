SEMA 2021: Mahle’s PowerPak Piston Line Covers Fords Big And Small

MAHLE Motorsports is known for its line of pistons with the visually distinctive gray phosphate coating and Grafal skirt coating that each of the pistons gets. But, the PowerPak piston kits are so much more than those coatings. Forged from either 4032 or 2618 aluminum, depending on applications, the lightweight slipper-skirt forgings are precision-machined on the latest equipment to incredibly tight tolerances.

Then, as part of the PowerPak, the pistons have a set of MAHLE’s motorsport piston ring sets included. They vary in size depending on application, but are offered in thicknesses as small as 1mm (.039 inch). Additionally, the PowerPak kits come with an appropriately sized wrist pin set — heavy-duty enough to handle the power level needed, but with no extra unneeded weight.

Mahle has dedicated significant research and development to Ford applications, On the biggest end, MAHLE has massive 4.500-inch-bore slugs for the 573 cubic-inch big-block Ford in a variety of valve arrangements. Ranging from the standard valve location, to the Super Cobra Jet as well as Kaase’s SR-71 and BOSS Nine valve arrangements, Mahle has the large end of the Blue Oval covered.

New for 2022, MAHLE has the smallest end of Ford applications covered, with a new piston for the small-but-mighty 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. The EcoBoost pistons are made from forged 4032 aluminum and have a -6.5cc crown designed to provide a 9.5:1 compression ratio. They have a 1.2mm, 1.2mm, 2.8mm ring set and are designed for tight piston to wall clearance.

Whether you are a fan of small-displacement turbocharged direct-injection engines, or big-cube bruisers (or anything inbetween, really) MAHLE has a piston for that.