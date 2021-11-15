SEMA 2021: Mustang Dyno Has Its Hole Shot Dyno Software On Display

By Greg Acosta November 15, 2021

Mustang Dynamometer has been known as the dyno that does more than just tell you horsepower and torque at wide-open throttle. With the ability to vary the load on the rollers, you can simulate traditional road conditions for part-throttle tuning, allowing for complete ECU mapping without having to turn a tire on the road.

Taking the ability to simulate road conditions to the next level, Mustang Dynamometer developed software to simulate a full drag strip pass, on the dyno. Hole Shot software not only allows for an amazing level of control over the dyno itself, it also offers impressive connectivity across a variety of Windows, Android, and iOS devices, instead of being tied to a single Windows-based PC.

In addition to the advanced load capabilities, the Hole Shot software allows for accurate quarter-mile and 0-60 runs to be made on the dyno.

Designed to be an all-in-one software, in addition to controlling power pulls and constant speed and load settings, the software allows for 0-60mph pulls and quarter-mile passes to be completed on the dyno. To this end, the software has a built in Christmas tree, but Mustang Dynamometer also offers a full-size tree to use with the software, and actually hose simulated racing events on the dyno.

Mustang’s line of chassis dynamometers are advanced units, available in both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants, as well as powersports, portable, and heavy-duty variants for specific uses. When combined with MD’s Hole Shot software, the full potential of the advanced hardware can be realized, and the combination makes a chassis dyno a much more useful tool around the shop.

Article Sources

Mustang Dynamometer
https://mustangdyne.com
(330) 963-5400

About the author

Greg Acosta

Greg has spent seventeen years and counting in automotive publishing, with most of his work having a very technical focus. Always interested in how things work, he enjoys sharing his passion for automotive technology with the reader.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading