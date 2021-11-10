SEMA 2021: Powermaster Flips The Script For The Coyote Alternator

If you’ve ever dealt with trying to swap a Coyote engine into anything, you know that space is at a premium when actually getting the engine to fit in the recipient engine bay. In order to help make the tight squeeze a little less tight, Powermaster has designed a new alternator mount for the Coyote engine that reverses the mounting of the alternator.

However, to accomplish the new positioning of the alternator, the alternator must be flipped around. To do that, Powermaster developed a reverse-mount alternator bracket, which puts the back end facing forward, and the pulley facing inward. Those who are good at spatial awareness will note, that doing this reverses the rotation of the alternator.

While normally, alternators turn in the same direction as the crankshaft, in this instance it turns counterclockwise. While that is no big deal for Powermaster’s Coyote alternators — they will generate current in either direction of rotation — what is a big deal is the rotation of the internal fans and the alternator. The Powermaster team has solved this with a reverse-rotation fan assembly and clutchless pulley to allow it to spin in the reverse direction.

In the same vein of saving space, Powermaster’s Coyote starter comes with the company’s Infini-Clock mounting system, allowing the starter to be clocked in a manner that tucks the solenoid up and out of the way, giving you additional room in a potentially cramped engine compartment. While nothing will completely mitigate the Coyote’s large dimensions, components like these can help give you a few extra inches, which might make all the difference in the world.