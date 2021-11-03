SEMA 2021: Woolf Aircraft Has Everything For Custom Plumbing

Being involved in diesel motorsports, I see brands that are on these high-dollar race rigs. One that I’ve seen lately is Woolf Aircraft Products. I made a point to stop at their booth at SEMA this year to see what they had to offer in person. Now that I’ve been there, it was worth the wait. Not only did they have all of their available products on display, but they also had a really cool chopped-down rat rod with a Cummins engine stuffed inside.

What do they offer? I approached one of their representatives, Bryan Busette, and he explained everything. “First and foremost, we’re the biggest tubing bender in the world. We have 75 in-house machines that are constantly working, and we bend the smallest of tubes all the way up to a 6-inch piece,” Bryan said. “As for other plumbing, we offer virtually everything you need to customize your system as you wish.”

If you’re wanting to customize your headers or intake plumbing, maybe the traditional way isn’t for you. With Woolf’s products, they sell flanges, collectors, all angles of bends making it super easy to piece together your own. They had a few custom jobs on-site as you can see, and the sky is the limit with their available options.

“A lot of people modify their cylinder heads, and then the factory flange pattern won’t work. What you can do is trace out your flange, send it into us, and we can make you a flange,” Bryan said. “No matter what bend or flange you need to work with, I guarantee we have the size for you.” After seeing it all laid out on the table, it’s clear they’ve got options.

For more information about Woolf Aircraft Products, head on over to their website.