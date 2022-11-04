SEMA 2022: Avoid Shortbed Tax With Classic Performance Products

The 1967-72 Ford F-100 market has seen a huge resurgence of hot rod enthusiasts building these classic trucks. This has not only allowed prices to soar, but many desired shortbed models are being bought up quickly. This leaves potential buyers with two choices: buy a longbed or pay a premium to acquire a shortbed truck. Now Classic Performance Products has a solution that allows potential buyers to avoid the shortbed tax associated with the F-100 through its Longbed Shortening Kit.

Where the shortbed lacks in bed space, it makes up for in aesthetics. This has kept fabricators in business for a long time. However, facing long wait times and potential shoddy workmanship on a critical part of the chassis, most owners would rather do it themselves. While cutting a frame and rewelding seems like a simple task, keeping everything aligned can be problematic. This is where Classic Performance Products’ shortening kit takes hold.

The kit includes a bolt-on template that indicates where cuts need to be made, a C-channel to connect the frame back together, and the associated hardware to mount the template and post-cut C-channels. Once you bolt on the template to the frame, you simply cut down the lines. Remove the rear section and add your C-channel to bolt the two frames back together and then run a bead to further ensure no separation.

While there are multiple ways to shorten a frame, the Classic Performance Products’ shortening kit allows you to make precision cuts that keep your frame aligned without having to visit the fabricator . The old adage of “measure twice, cut once” is out the door as Classic Performance Products have eliminated any guess work. Instead of spending your build budget on custom fabrication, you can use that budget towards finding a shortbed that hasn’t succumbed to cancerous rust.