SEMA 2022: Coverking Titan Flex Makes Pickup Bed Protection Easy

randybolig
By Randy Bolig November 01, 2022

Coverking

If you’re looking for a great way to protect your pickup bed from damage, have we found the perfect product for you. While perusing the 2022 SEMA show, we came across Coverking’s new Titan Flex bed mat. While bed mats are nothing new, the Titan Flex mat is. Whether you’re hauling furniture, groceries, or car parts, the Coverking Titan Flex mat will guard against scratches, scuffs, or shifting around in transit.

“The thermoformed Titan Flex bed mat material is chemical, water, and mildew resistant, says, Product Service Manager for Coverking, Daniel Erickson. Each mat is thermoformed and is application specific.” That means no unmanageable universal fitments that don’t really fit. “Each mat goes right in using any factory hardware and no cutting or gluing is required,” according to Ericson.

A great benefit of using this bed mat is it is easily cleaned. “The Titan Flex material can be cleaned over and over with soap and water,” affirms Erickson. Also, the mat is a multi-piece design, so the bedsides, bed floor, and tailgate pad are all independent of each other.

If you’re looking for a way to protect your pickup bed and not have to worry about a material that will fade, mildew, and ultimately rot, maybe it’s time you check out the Coverking Titan Flex bed mat material.

