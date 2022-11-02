SEMA 2022: Dakota Digital Grafix Gauges Bring Full Customizability

Among all the glitz and glamour of the SEMA Show, it can be hard to stand out. However, what we saw in Dakota Digital’s booth had no such issues. With a name like Dakota Digital, it’s not really a surprise to find digital gauges. But what was a sight to behold was the company’s new line of Grafix completely customizable gauges that resemble a small TV screen, but are fit to an OEM dash configuration

“The biggest release we have this year is the Grafix series, which is us going back to our roots,” says Dakota Digital’s Sales Manager Scott Johnson. “It’s a series of straight digital gauges but quite a bit different than anything we’ve done before.” The gauges use advanced full-color TFT LCD screens to display whatever you desire.

“We can allow the user to reconfigure the gauges, make combination gauges with analog-style and digital readouts, and all the colors and gauge styles can change infinitely,” says Johnson. However, style isn’t the only benefit of these Grafix-series gauges. “You can have your reverse camera built-in, along with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity,” Johnson expands. “It allows a modern look and functionality while fitting within the OEM gauge cluster of a given vehicle. They are simple to install but bring an incredibly reconfigurable display to the dash.”

While the Grafix line of gauges is still a few months away from shipping, you can check out the Dakota Digital website for up-to-date information on the line of gauges and their current applications as they become available.