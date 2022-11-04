SEMA 2022: Eddie Motorsports Aims At The First-Generation Mustang

Known for its line of billet components for everything from classic muscle cars to modern-day hot rods and everything in between, Eddie Motorsports is using SEMA to show off its latest line of prototype parts. In particular, parts for the first generation of Ford Mustang.

“Everything here are prototypes being shown for the very first time,” says Eddie Motorsports’ Gabriel Villapando. “On the outside we’ve got LED taillight bezels, a new fuel panel, gas cap assembly, and exterior door handles. On the inside, is our new gauge cluster with an LCD screen.” The LCD dash makes for a nice resto-mod upgrade with custom looks and bolt-on ease of installation.

While the parts installed on the Mustang in their booth are all Fusioncoated red, we’re pretty sure that the production units will be available in the company’s standard finishes. Those include a raw machined finish and bright polished finish, gloss black or clear (matte) anodized finish, and gloss black, matte black, and bright clear Fusioncoat finishes.

Although, with Eddie Motorsports’ Fusioncoat process being developed and applied in-house, it’s a safe bet that you can have the parts finished in whatever color your heart desires by special order. So whether you want an understated modern upgrade or something finished in a color designed to break necks, Eddie Motorsports has you covered.