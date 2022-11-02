SEMA 2022: Isky Racing Cams’ Hydraulic Lifters Get A Bushing

In the past, we’ve brought you Isky Racing Cams’ EZ Roll Helix bushing lifter technology from the SEMA Show, and this year, the coverage might seem the same at first glance. But, as we spoke with Isky’s Director of Research and Development, Nolan Jamora, we realized that the lifters on display were different than the initial launch of the company’s grooved solid-bushing lifters — these are hydraulic.

“We make a bushing hydraulic roller lifter for all of the small-blocks,” says Jamora of the new lifters on display. In case you aren’t familiar, the bushing-bearing lifters use what Isky calls the “EZ-Roll Helix” bushing instead of the traditional needle bearings. The “Helix” comes from the groove machined into the bushing to promote oil flow. This solid bushing surrounds the axle of the lifter’s roller wheel, replacing the more traditional needle-bearing used in that application.

A bushing’s major attractions over needle bearings are increased safe load capacity, additional resistance to negative engine conditions, and if the worst should happen — being a single piece — instead of multiple small bits wreaking havoc on your engine. “[The solid-bushing hydraulic roller lifters] will handle 200 pounds of seat pressure and 575 pounds of open pressure,” shares Jamora.

Additionally, these bushed hydraulic-roller lifters will handle engine speeds above what any traditional hydraulic roller small-block will see on the street. “These lifters can be run up to 7,800 rpm. They are a premium lifter that also does really well on the street,” Jamora concludes. Make sure to check out the Isky Racing Cams website for more information and applications.