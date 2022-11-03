SEMA 2022: National Street Rod Association Announces 2023 Schedule

The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) announced its 2023 season schedule at the SEMA Show. While a “Street Rod” is, by definition, of pre-1949 manufacture, the organization’s events are open to vehicles 30 years old. Every event features a killer assortment of vehicles on the showfield, as well as autocross, commercial exhibitors, a swap meet, and various other entertainment and seminars that vary based on the specific event.

The NSRA events strive to have something for everyone and are very family-friendly. So whether you have some vintage iron you’d like to show off or hustle around an autocross course with, or you just really enjoy looking at beautiful automobiles of a different era, check out the schedule below and start marking your calendars today.