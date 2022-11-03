SEMA 2022: National Street Rod Association Announces 2023 Schedule

The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) announced its 2023 season schedule at the SEMA Show. While a “Street Rod” is, by definition, of pre-1949 manufacture, the organization’s events are open to vehicles 30 years old. Every event features a killer assortment of vehicles on the showfield, as well as autocross, commercial exhibitors, a swap meet, and various other entertainment and seminars that vary based on the specific event.
The NSRA events strive to have something for everyone and are very family-friendly. So whether you have some vintage iron you’d like to show off or hustle around an autocross course with, or you just really enjoy looking at beautiful automobiles of a different era, check out the schedule below and start marking your calendars today.
NSRA 2023 Event Schedule
Western Street Rod Nationals
April 28th, 29th & 30th, 2023
Kern County Fairgrounds Bakersfield, California
Street Rod Nationals South
May 5th, 6th & 7th, 2023
Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center Knoxville, Tennessee
Mid-America Street Rod Nationals
May 26th, 27th & 28th, 2023
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Springfield, Missouri
Street Rod Nationals East
June 2nd, 3rd, & 4th, 2023
York Expo Center York, Pennsylvania
Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals
June 23rd, 24th & 25th, 2023
Colorado State Fairgrounds Pueblo, Colorado
Street Rod Nationals
August 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th, 2023
Kentucky Exposition Center Louisville, Kentucky
Street Rod Nationals North
September 8th, 9th & 10th, 2023
Kalamazoo County Expo Center & Fairground Kalamazoo, Michigan
Northeast Street Rod Nationals
September 15th, 16th & 17th, 2023
Champlain Valley Exposition Burlington, Vermont
Southwest Street Rod Nationals
October 13th, 14th & 15th, 2023
OKC Fairgrounds Oklahoma City, Oklahoma