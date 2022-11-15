SEMA is known for outrageous vehicle builds, but this build is different from most, because it was built by an all-female team. Although this may sound like a new trend, this year marks the 10-year anniversary of the first All-Female build that took place in 2012. These All-Female builds are led by the SEMA Buisnesswomen’s Network. The SBN consists of female SEMA members that support one another in the industry by networking, mentoring, fundraising, and educating. This year the group set their eyes on a 2021 Bronco Wildtrak.

The 2022 SBN All-Female Bronco build consisted of over 125 volunteers that helped in areas of providing parts, building the vehicle, planning events, and providing media coverage and sponsorships. The group ranging from ages and skill sets, many of these volunteers gathered in the West Hall during the SEMA show to unveil their overland Bronco build.

Once the Bronco was uncovered, the mixture of overlanding and off-road capabilities were truly displayed. The 2021 Wildtrak received a set of ICON alloy wheels in 17-inch form that were wrapped in 37-inch Milestar Patagonia M/T-02 tires. To accommodate the large tires, an ICON 3-4-inch lift, Stage 8 Billet suspension, and more.

To match the engine’s performance to the wheel, tire and suspension package, the Wildtrak received numerous upgrades in the engine bay as well. The Bronco was equipped with Ford Performance’s EcoBoost Performance Calibration, an aFe cold air intake and AWE Tuning 2.7-liter Cat Back Exhaust rounded off the performance package.

Complimenting the performance and ride height was a complete aesthetic package. A Terra Strada Design wrapped brought the Bronco to nature. Advanced Fiberglass provided 2-inch flare, 1-inch rise fenders, quarters and ram air hood. The front and rear bumpers were upgraded to Baja Forged full-size crawler units. In case things go wrong the Bronco was equipped with Warn VR EVO 10-s winch, Factor 55 Ultra Hooks, solar panels, air compressor, and recovery boards.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak consisted of many mods from headlights to tail lights, all the way to suspension and overland accessories. While the build was a success, the women behind the build is the real success story, from CEO’s to students, this build deserves the spotlight because it shows the importance of women empowering women.