One of the absolute hottest engine platforms of the past few years is the Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla. It has a whole host of features that just make sense from a performance perspective. However, one hiccup in the design is the widespread use of torque-to-yield fasteners in unique metric thread pitches. That really gave ARP a large canvas to work with, but the metric threads required a little extra effort.

“We have all the stock replacement bolts for the Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla,” says Jared Raschke. “We have 8740 steel flexplate bolts to replace the stock torque-to-yield fasteners, we have a reusable balancer bolt that replaces the stock torque-to-yield fastener that comes stock on these. That’s going to give you a little extra fastener torque as well, so in those supercharged applications it will better keep the balancer stationary.”

Moving into more performance-oriented fasteners, ARP has a stock connecting rod replacement bolt made out of their ARP2000 material. “We now have a head stud kit as well, to replace the factory torque-to-yield head bolts,” Raschke says. “It uses a 13mm stud, which is a bit odd, so we had to make a custom piece for that. We also have a 4-bolt main kit, that replaces the inner and outer bolts, as well as the side bolts. Those are both ARP2000 as well.

With ARP applying their usual fastener know-how and material science to the Godzilla engine, it will elevate the platform to the next level of performance. Between offering indefinitely reusable fasteners as well as the increase in power-holding ability, it’s a good time for Ford 7.3-liter engine enthusiasts who also like making big power.