Are you looking for a way to reduce the heat and sound in the cab of your truck or car? Well, we had the chance to visit Design Engineering Inc. at the 2023 SEMA Show to hear about the company’s new Advanced Thermal Acoustic Coating. What we learned was informative and fascinating. The product could be just what you need to quiet your ride’s interior.

Design Engineering Inc. Knows Heat And Sound Control

Design Engineering Inc., commonly known as DEI, specializes in heat and sound control products. The company has been focused on this for 25 years, so they know what’s up. DEI has designed solutions for many industries and fields. These include aviation, powersports, racing, marine, and even locomotive. The company has also produced “build to spec” contract work for commercial, industrial, and military-related businesses, among others. DEI offers several sound-deadening products, but Advanced Thermal Acoustic Coating, or ATAC, is one of the company’s newest.

Here’s What ATAC Does

DEI’s sound and heat control products come in many different forms and use various materials. ATAC is applied like paint. It’s a two-in-one high-tech thermal and sound barrier. It creates a thermal barrier on floors, walls, and roofs. It also has vibration-damping properties to reduce sound transfer. ATAC accomplishes its purpose of reducing heat, sound, and vibration with a unique collection of ingredients. For example, hollow ceramic beads help give ATAC heat rejection capability. Volcanic ash and mica give the product mass which helps reduce damping and vibration.

How To Apply ATAC

Applying ATAC to a surface is like painting. Ensure the surface is clean and dry. If starting with bare metal, use a primer first. DEI says that ideally, ATAC should be applied 16mm thick, but thicker than that is OK. It can be applied by brush, roller, or spray. As a matter of fact, DEI has a brand-new sprayer that will work great for applying ATAC. The sprayer was also unveiled at the 2023 SEMA Show. ATAC is available only in white, but the company says it can be tinted by a paint store to the color of your choice.

The Bottom Line

Why would you want to use ATAC? Well, for one thing, it’s easier and quicker than cutting and fitting sound-deadening mat material. Also, ATAC is available in a single-gallon container so it’s easy to handle. Finally, it can withstand up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.