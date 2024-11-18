SEMA 2024: CAT 5,000-Pound Long-Reach Low-Profile Jack

CAT launched their 5,000-pound Long Reach XTRA Low Profile Jack which is suitable for car enthusiasts or do-it-yourself lovers. At SEMA 2024, CAT walked us through the reasoning behind their creation of this new jack — they are for race cars or lowered vehicles when traditional jacks don’t cut it. If you’ve ever struggled to get a regular jack under a car that hugs the ground, you know the frustration. CAT’s new jack starts has an ultra-low three-inch profile and reaches all the way under the car, making it perfect for even the most tucked-in race cars.

The extra-long reach chassis is one of the highlights, which means getting into those tight spaces is no longer a problem. And with the dual pump fast lift system, you can raise the car to its max height in just seven pumps — talk about efficiency! Plus, there’s a foot pedal pump for a quick lift start, so you don’t waste any time when you’re deep into your project.

CAT didn’t stop there; they’ve added a built-in parts tray, so you have a convenient spot for your tools and small parts while you’re working on your back under the car. You won’t be laying bolts and tools on the floor, or hunting for them halfway through a task. The lift range of 3 inches to 24 inches (7.62 to 60.9 cm) ensures you have the versatility you need, whether you’re doing serious undercarriage work or quick adjustments.

For anyone who spends time in the garage — whether it’s tuning up your race car or maintaining your daily driver — the CAT 5000-pound Long Reach XTRA Low Profile Jack (P/N: 980895) is built to make the job easier, faster, and safer. It’s a tool that brings professional-level convenience right to your own workspace.