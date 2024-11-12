At this year’s 2024 event, Hoosier Racing Tire made waves by introducing its Track Attack Pro 200tw tire, signaling they are open for business in the 200 treadwear sector. Hoosier has a well-established name when it comes to racing tires—none of which are meant for street use—but now the latest from the brand offers track-level performance in a street-legal package.

The Track Attack Pro is designed for drivers who want track-day grip and dependable street performance. The tire still features a traditional four-rib design, which handles water evacuation quite well and inspires a good deal of confidence in unanticipated weather. This unique compound passes UTQG testing, so it delivers amazing traction without compromising durability. The tire is designed to thrive on the razor-thin line between race tire grip and street tire reliability.

Hoosier did a fair amount of testing, adjusting the level of softness and therefore, pattern stiffness until the perfect blend was selected. This tire keeps up to 90 percent of that characteristic feel and handling from the R7 on the road. It reaches an optimal temperature quickly—an important characteristic for autocross and track days. The tire’s performance is also consistent, as it does not overheat and degrade quickly over successive laps.

The Track Attack Pro comes in 46 different sizes, spanning 15- to 21-inch wheel diameters, so it will fit a wide range of vehicles from late-model car builds to vehicles common to the Optima and Goodguys competition. This wide range of sizes means enthusiasts are bound to find the right fit for their vehicles.

Hoosier did not create this tire in a vacuum—it was tested against its best competitors: Michelin, Pirelli, Bridgestone, and Yokohama. The company wanted to offer a tire not only created to stand out within its lineup but also the entire performance segment.