SEMA 2024: Intercomp’s RFX Wireless Billet Aluminum Scales

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera November 25, 2024

Intercomp has a 50-year history of providing the motorsports community with high quality scales and measurement devices. At SEMA 2024, Intercomp raised the bar yet again with its RFX Wireless Weighing Technology billet aluminum wireless scales.

These scales aren’t just tools — they’re precision-crafted marvels. Made from 6061 T6 billet aluminum, they’re CNC-machined in-house at Intercomp’s facility in Minnesota. This isn’t just about durability; it’s about delivering reliable, real-world accuracy for teams and racers who can’t afford guesswork. Whether you’re adjusting a dragster, a circle track car, or even a kart, these scales are trusted by champions in everything from NASCAR to grassroots racing.

One of the highlights? Wireless connectivity. No more tripping over cables or dealing with a cluttered workspace. Intercomp’s handheld wireless indicator gives you instant readings in real-time, whether you’re in the car or at the shop. Prefer a bigger screen? The scales sync effortlessly with laptops, PCs, or Intercomp’s intuitive iRaceway mobile app (available for iOS and Android). This app isn’t just about convenience — it’s about giving you the tools to make precise adjustments, track data, and optimize performance without breaking a sweat.

Multiple Configurations, Weight Capacities, And Height Profiles

The scales come in multiple configurations, including various weight capacities, height profiles, and a comprehensive line of indicator options, so there’s something for every racer. And with memory functions built-in, you can easily track changes over time, making it simple to dial in your setup.

billet aluminum wireless scales being presented

Made In The USA, Certified Accuracy

These aren’t just any scales either, as they are 100 percent made in the USA. This shows Intercomp’s commitment to quality and innovation. The company considered everything from wireless encryption to certified accuracy. This results in a cable-free system that is durable enough to handle whatever motorsports will dish out.

For racers and teams who demand the best, Intercomp’s RFX Wireless Weighing Technology billet aluminum wireless scales deliver precision, convenience, and confidence. Whether you’re tweaking suspension, balancing ballast, or just chasing that perfect setup, these scales are ready to help you cross the finish line.

Article Sources

Intercomp Co.
https://www.intercompracing.com
(800) 328-3336

SEMA Coverage

Loading