The Small Block Ford (SBF) Modular Serpentine Accessory Drive Kit is a new product offered by ProCharger. With this kit, you can start with the basics and add a ProCharger supercharger when you’re ready to take your engine’s performance to the next level — it’s the flexible, phased approach that lets you set the pace according to budget and goals.

Start With The Basics, Upgrade When You’re Ready

The modular kit that ProCharger offers has the basic components necessary. The base kit gives you the water pump pulley, crank pulley, alternator bracket and pulley, as well as a serpentine belt with tensioner. When you’re ready, you have the option to add more horsepower without having to make major changes. Simply add the ProCharger supercharger, bracket, and drive pulley to unlock more power.

Choose What Works Best For You

Customization is at the heart of ProCharger’s SBF Accessory Drive Kit, and you can personalize it with various upgrades. Want power steering or A/C? No problem. Add a power steering bracket and pulley, or opt for an A/C bracket and pulley cover. Thinking about serious power? Choose from supercharger head units ranging from P-1SC to other models, and consider adding an intercooler, bypass valve, and tubing for even better performance. The modular nature lets you decide what’s right for your build.

Performance Options For Different Needs

The kit comes with 8-rib and 10-rib pulley configurations. The standard 8-rib system is perfect for street builds and handles popular blowers with ease. If you’re pushing for more power, the 10-rib option offers added strength to support larger components. This flexibility ensures that whether you’re building for everyday driving or high-performance situations, ProCharger has you covered.

Finishes To Match Your Style

ProCharger understands that performance is only part of the equation — appearance matters too. The SBF Accessory Drive Kit is available in different finishes so you can match your engine bay’s look. Choose from satin (standard), black powdercoat, or polished options for a custom touch that pairs style with functionality.

Compact, Versatile Design

This accessory drive kit is designed to fit a range of Ford models, including Fox body and first-generation Mustangs. The compact design integrates seamlessly, keeping your engine bay neat while ensuring everything works with the correct Fox body spacing and water pump specs. It’s an ideal choice whether you’re working on a classic restoration or a modern build.

Layout Options For Your Build

ProCharger offers configurations for different block sizes, so you can choose what fits your needs:

SBF 302 (8.2 Deck) Accessory Drive

SBF 351 (9.5 Deck) Accessory Drive

These options let you plan your underhood setup for a seamless fit and better performance.

A Smart, Flexible Choice For Ford Builders

With ProCharger’s Small Block Ford Modular Serpentine Accessory Drive Kit, you don’t have to commit to everything at once. Start simple, and when you’re ready, step up your power game. This kit gives Ford enthusiasts the freedom to build at their own pace, with quality components and thoughtful design that make the journey as rewarding as the final result.