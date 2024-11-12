RaceDeck made a huge splash at SEMA by showcasing their newest innovation in garage flooring solutions: the Free-Flow XLC. Staying true to RaceDeck’s commitment to quality and smart design, this product offers a blend of durability and convenience, making it a go-to option for both professional and home garage DYI types.

The Free-Flow XLC is not your average garage floor solution. Its widespread use by race teams, auto detailers, and commercial garages speaks about its durability and utility. Perhaps, its most notable feature is the company’s patented self-draining top, which works with a channeled understructure to improve airflow and effectively direct moisture and debris out of the way. This makes it ideal in wet, muddy, or snowy environments, as well as wash bays where having dry and safe surfaces is important.

What sets the Free-Flow XLC apart from the rest is its flat-rib structure. This feature adds extra surface area, enhancing slip resistance, and thereby creating a safer workspace. It also makes it easier to roll carts and tools across the floor without the usual snags or resistance. Each modular tile is built to handle rolling loads exceeding 80,000 pounds. This kind of durability offers peace of mind that the floor will stand up to years of heavy-duty use.

The modular nature of RaceDeck allows for easy customization and you can configure a garage floor to your liking. It can be installed in just a few hours, transforming a space from bare concrete to a professional-grade floor in a short time. Free-Flow XLC is compatible with all other RaceDeck products, giving garage owners the ability to mix and match for a fully custom look without any drops in performance.

Proudly made in the USA, the Free-Flow XLC is built to resist petroleum products and most chemicals, ensuring that the floor stays clean and maintains its premium appearance even in high-traffic, demanding environments. This isn’t just a practical choice — it’s a smart upgrade that transforms a basic garage into a standout space.

With the Free-Flow XLC, RaceDeck has redefined what garage flooring can be. It blends strength, functionality, and style, and is perfect for anyone seeking a flooring solution that meets the challenges of residential or commercial use head-on.