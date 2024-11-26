SEMA 2024: Smartphone-Based Diagnostic Tool From GearWrench

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera November 26, 2024

GearWrench Diagnostics Tool; Smartphone-based close up

GearWrench is changing the approach for technicians and enthusiasts alike when it comes to diagnostics. Having listened to many users, the company knew something had to change. The message was clear: diagnostic tools are already too costly and software fees add even more to the difficulty in justifying. GearWrench felt it was time to make an affordable smartphone-based automotive tool that was better and easier to access.

A Tool That Works With What You Already Have

Why invest in expensive hardware when most people already carry a smartphone? GearWrench asked the same question and came up with a simple, yet game-changing solution. Their new diagnostic tool plugs directly into a vehicle and connects seamlessly with your smartphone. No need for an extra tablet or complicated setup—just powerful, easy-to-use functionality in the palm of your hand.

With support for 185 vehicle manufacturers, this tool covers 99.6% of vehicles on the road. It also comes packed with 23 reset and relearn functions and offers bi-directional communication, allowing for a deeper level of control. And at just $150, it’s backed by a two-year warranty that even includes accidental damage coverage. GearWrench’s goal was clear: make advanced diagnostics affordable and practical for everyone.

For Those Who Need More Power

Not every user has the same needs and GearWrench didn’t stop with their smartphone-based tool. For mechanics and technicians tackling advanced jobs like key programming, topology mapping, or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration, they created a tablet solution that delivers more power without breaking the bank.

While most diagnostic tablets cost well over $1,000, GearWrench introduced theirs at just $699. It includes three years of free software updates so users aren’t hit with surprise fees down the line. Like the smartphone tool, the tablet is covered by a two-year warranty with accidental damage protection. It’s a complete package for those who want professional-level capabilities at a price that makes sense.

Making Diagnostics Accessible to Everyone

GearWrench is shaking up the game with automotive diagnostic tools that are as practical as they are affordable. Whether you’re a professional technician or a weekend DIYer, these new solutions make diagnosing and fixing modern cars easier and more budget-friendly than ever. With a focus on usability, value, and real-world functionality, GearWrench is proving that advanced diagnostics don’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

If you’re ready to rethink your diagnostic tools, GearWrench is here to help—whether you’re using your smartphone or need the power of a full tablet system. It’s diagnostics made for the real world, by a brand that’s listening to what matters most.

Article Sources

GearWrench
https://www.gearwrench.com/
(866) 907-9716

