SEMA 2024: Vintage Air Gen 5 Compac System and Controllers

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera November 13, 2024

gen 5 magnum evaporator kit and magnum max evaporator kit

Vintage Air was at SEMA this year to present their new Gen 5 Compac system and accompanying thin and thick controllers, bringing older cars a little closer to modern performance. Vintage Air’s Wayne Potter guided attendees through these exciting new products.

gen 5 compac heat, cool, defrost evaporator kit

The Gen 5 Compac is poised to be a game-changer, as Vintage Air updates their current models. This new unit includes a variable blower motor, variable blend doors, and variable temperature control—features previously only available in their Gen 5 Magnum model.

gen 5 magnum evaporator kit and magnum max evaporator kit side view

Providing a new threshold of precision in climate control, these enhancements provide customized comfort for drivers and passengers. The Gen 5 Compac is ready to provide an easy transition for those wanting to upgrade their existing systems — providing cooling and heating control with increased efficiency, all in a compact design.

Taking it up a notch, Vintage Air’s newest and largest system, the Gen 5 Magnum Max, steps into the spotlight with a larger blower motor that pushes even more air than the previous system. Its robust design features an injection-molded case and rubber-sealed doors that echo OEM quality. With four dash outlets, two defrost vents, and a floor heating option, the Magnum Max aims to deliver reliable airflow that mimics the luxury of factory systems but with an aftermarket edge.

Vintage Air has a range of billet replacement control panels for classics including the 1966 and '67 Chevy Chevelle and even the 1968 Nova.

Adding to these systems, Vintage Air is now offering a variety of control panels designed to bring modern climate control while retaining all those classic, good looks. Compatible with Gen 4 and Gen 5 systems, these control panels offer a rugged, modern interface that fits the OEM application in looks and fit, but is combined with the convenience of new technology. Owners of 1955, ’56, and ’57 Chevys now have the option of a chrome-plated, billet control panel guaranteed to provide some elegance, while matching bezels allow a full, polished dashboard look.

Whether it’s updating a beloved classic or fine-tuning comfort, Vintage Air’s latest lineup proves the company’s ongoing commitment to merging quality, innovation, and style for classic cars and trucks.

Article Sources

Vintage Air
https://www.vintageair.com
(800) 862-6658

