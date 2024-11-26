The OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational (OUSCI) is more than just a competition; it’s a true test of what it takes to make a great street car. Once again, the baddest street-legal cars and trucks huddle up at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas to perform at a gathering that pushes both driver and automobile to the limit throughout five grueling challenges. This isn’t an event for showpieces or trailers — it’s about performance in the real world, and about vehicles that can do everything, from daily roads to screaming around a demanding track.

How Are Competitors Judged?

The OUSCI is structured to test every facet of a vehicle. It begins with the Lucas Oil Road Rally, which requires each car to be street-legal and roadworthy for driving public roads — a facet that distinguishes this competition from others, where vehicles need only perform on the track. At the SEMA Show, competitors are given the Peak Performance Challenge, a timed course that tests their accelerating and braking capabilities, showing exactly how much horsepower each entry has and how well each competitor can slow down. The cars are also rigorously reviewed during the Lingenfelter Design & Engineering Challenge, where judges look at the design, and also what inventive touches and craftsmanship have gone into making these cars special.

Once the show wraps up, the action shifts to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where drivers take on the QA1 Autocross. This segment measures how well their cars handle tight turns and sudden maneuvers. Finally, they hit the track for the Falken Tire Road Course Time Trial, where speed and control are key. Each segment is worth up to 100 points, and the competitor with the highest combined score is named the ultimate street car of the year.

Who Claimed Victory in 2024?

This year, Bob Sobey claimed his third consecutive OUSCI championship, an achievement that cements his legacy in this prestigious event. Driving his meticulously prepared 2013 Nissan GT-R, Sobey showcased consistency and excellence across all five challenges. His car, equipped with Essex-AP Racing brakes, Falken Azenis tires, and Forgeline GS1R wheels, demonstrated the perfect blend of power and precision, earning him a total of 492 points.

The competition was fierce. Dave Schotz, competing in the GT class, earned 487 points to take second place, while Lane Farka rounded out the top three with 485 points in the GTL class. Their performances underscored the skill, dedication, and engineering required to excel in this event.

For fans of high-performance cars, the OUSCI isn’t just a competition — it’s a celebration of what makes driving exciting. To see these vehicles in action, you can catch the event on MAVTV every Friday night. For more details on past winners and upcoming qualifiers, visit the official website and dive deeper into the world of ultimate street cars.