$10K Drag Shootout 3: Shocking Announcement Ahead of Filming

The Horsepower Wars $10K Drag Shootout is back for a third season of blood, sweat, tears, and No Prep drag racing! Last year, Team Enemies Everywhere of Australia, led by Jamie Farmer, rose above the competition and earned the right to take their “Turbaroo” as well as the trophy and $10,000 back to the land down under. Determined to defend their title, Team Enemies Everywhere promised to return and were locked into the final teams for Season 3 along with Team Mid America Kustoms, Team Free Form, and Team Homegrown.

Production for the next $10k Drag Shootout is about to begin, however, due to the international travel restrictions caused by the global pandemic COVID-19, Team Enemies Everywhere has been forced to drop out since they cannot join the other teams in time to compete. In response, the Horsepower Wars crew reached out to Pennsylvania’s Marcus Thompson, leader of Team Out In Front, and asked if the popular vote runners-up would be interested in participating the next season. Despite all of the other teams having a head start, Team Out In Front showed no hesitation in joining as the underdogs, but that doesn’t mean you should count them out – their members have experience from X275 radial-tire racing to street races, big-tire shootouts, and high-dollar grudge matches!

“Our team is experienced in all the required fields of racing experience, starting with our leader, Marcus, who is the ‘main brain’ of the team and our driver. His skills as a driver are a key factor for us as he’s gotten several wins from out-driving his opponents. Bobby Stephenson is our hard-working crew chief who’s responsible for making sure the car is 100-percent ready to make a pass. Joseph Zamulinsky’s skills with fabrication, paint, and wiring have saved us several times when we are working with tight time schedules and will do whatever it takes to get the job done. Brandon Paone has been on our racing team and in the chassis shop for quite some time now and takes care of anything – pretty much any job we throw at him. Lastly, Donald Robinson is our chassis man and all-around fabricator, he can pretty much fabricate anything we need, which will be crucial in this event.”

Thompson and his team are making plans, “Our strategy to win the $10k No Prep competition is to not waste any time and play it smart all the way through. Our team is not a pieced-together group — we have worked and raced together for a while now and all have a critical role on the team. We will have our whole game-plan ready to go, and we are going to build ourselves one killer budget racecar.”

Horsepower Wars Season 3 and the $10K Drag Shootout will be made possible by its title sponsor Lucas Oil as well as ARP, B&M, BMR Suspension, COMP Cams, Dyna-Batt, E3 Spark Plugs, Holley, Hurst, Impact Racing, Kooks Custom Headers, MAHLE Motorsports, Mickey Thompson Tires, Moroso, Moser Engineering, Proform Parts, PRW Industries, QA1, Renegade, Ron Francis Wiring, Spicer, Summit Racing, Total Seal, Tuff Stuff, Victor Reinz, Weld Racing, and more.