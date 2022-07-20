10k-Mile Saleen Mustang Seeks Your Ownership

The Mustang was all the rage in the late ’80s. The 5.0-liter Fox Body was becoming well known to eat up much of what Chevrolet could provide, besting the bow-tie not only in horsepower, but overall weight as well. It would come as no surprise to everyone when a multitude of companies began to create performance packages aimed at providing the Mustang with a distinguished signature of that brand. One such poster-worthy car that erupted on the scene was the Saleen Mustang.

The Saleen Mustang quickly rose to fame and ended up being the dream car for most, but the unfortunate truth is that those who desired to own one were still in their formative years and lacked funds to purchase the vehicle, let alone insure it. After 34 years have passed these dreamers now have the funds, but where are all the Saleen Mustangs? Unfortunately, time has not been nice to vehicles from this era and most are in need of a complete restoration. While a wild goose chase turned five year restoration is always in the cards, you can skip this process by purchasing this ultra low mile 1988 Saleen Mustang through Bring a Trailer auctions.

This pristine example is #08 out of the 708 produced by Saleen in 1988. Its beautiful Oxford White paint is accented only by the monochromatic gray livery located on the lower sides. The interior is finished in Medium Gray cloth with Flo-Fit sport seats. Saleen additions include 16-inch basketweave wheels, revised suspension and braking components, front and rear spoilers, a Hurst shifter, a MOMO steering wheel, and a Pioneer cassette stereo for the ultimate in period correct vibes.

I know most enthusiast would rather see a car with actual miles, but are you really going to complain about purchasing a rarity like this one because it lacked usage? Second chances rarely happen and owning a low mileage 1988 Saleen Mustang is one that probably will not happen again anytime soon. You owe it to your younger self to show that you did in fact achieve possessing this car in your lifetime!