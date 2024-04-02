1,100 Mile 2020 Ford GT Auction Continues With $750,000 Bid

jameselkins
By James Elkins April 02, 2024

When it comes to cars that push the envelope in the supercar spectrum, the Ford GT has always been poised to engage in the fray. With a pedigree spanning decades, Ford’s mid-engine marvel has emerged as a formidable contender on both the racetrack and the auction block. Needless to say, as the car has progressed in power and handling capabilities, so too has its pricing. Now, backed by an incredible amount of financial resources, one can purchase a low-mileage Ford GT built with a nice spec sheet.

Ford GT

Photography courtesy of Bring-A-Trailer

Maple Leaf Marvel

While America may boast the majority of Ford GTs within its borders, Canada, its northern neighbor, has also acquired a notable few. This specific model is a Canadian-market example originally sold by Brown Bros Ford Lincoln in Vancouver, British Columbia. Adorned in a striking Shadow Black exterior, complemented by a black Alcantara Dark Energy interior. 

Although the V8 platform in the Ford GT was discontinued in the previous generation, this one is equipped with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. Despite having two fewer cylinders, this twin-turbocharged engine delivers 110 more horsepower and 50 lb-ft more torque than its predecessor. While turbochargers inherently act as noise suppressors, the rear of this GT boasts an Akrapovič exhaust system, emitting an exotic tone that enhances the driving experience.

The performance of the Ford GT is complemented by its striking aesthetics, which include Alcantara Sparco seats and exposed carbon fiber accents. Additionally, standard features such as variable ride height, a front-axle lift system, selectable driving modes, and launch control further enhance its performance and handling capabilities. 

Million Dollar Mover

In the world of supercars, few vehicles command the same level of admiration and respect as the Ford GT. With its lineage tracing back to the iconic Ford GT40 and its relentless pursuit of speed through enhanced power and handling capabilities, the Ford GT remains a captivating choice for enthusiasts and collectors alike. Now, if only I could scrounge up enough change from the couch to place a bid on one.

jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

