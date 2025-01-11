1962 Ford Falcon Gasser: A Tribute to Drag Racing History

Jeff’s 1962 Ford Falcon Gasser is more than just a car—it’s a piece of drag racing history brought back to life. Built as a tribute to the legendary Ohio George, this Falcon is all about old-school performance, raw power, and the unmistakable attitude of the Gasser era.

Under the hood, it’s all business. The Falcon packs a Ford 302 engine, bored and stroked to 347 cubic inches. With 400 horsepower on tap and a lightweight body, this car is built to move. The engine features a carburetor dressed up with a Hilborn-style cover, adding that vintage Gasser look while keeping things practical. Open headers ensure it sounds as aggressive as it looks. “I drive her seven days a week every chance I can get. If I’m out of smokes, I’m going and taking this car,” Jeff says.

What sets this Falcon apart is its straight axle front suspension—a signature feature of Gasser builds. Raising the front end shifts weight to the rear wheels during acceleration, giving the car maximum traction where it matters most. “The only reason they do run them there, that’s for the weight difference. This is a higher front end. It brings it—the balance off the ground—and the second you step on that gas pedal, it transfers all the weight over the back wheels,” Jeff explains.

The wheels and tires complete the look. You’ll find 14-inch Cragar wheels all around with 185/75 tires up front and massive 31×18-15s in the rear that anchor the car’s stance. A narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end and Speedway Motors dual-disc brakes up front add the durability and stopping power needed for a car like this.









Step inside, and the Falcon’s personality really shines. The custom metal-flake seats and matching steering wheel are straight out of the ’70s. Then there’s the shifter-handle brake pedal. “That’s the only reason I bought the car, is because it had a shifter handle for a brake pedal,” Jeff jokes.

Whether it’s turning heads at the Turkey Rod Run, or tearing up the track, Jeff’s 1962 Ford Falcon captures the spirit of a bygone era. It’s loud, it’s raw, and it’s pure Gasser. Make sure to watch the full video about this awesome Gasser that Hot Rod Heaven created.