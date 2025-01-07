1972 Ford F-250 Highboy Restomod Pickup Hits The Auction Block

evanderespolong
By Evander Long January 07, 2025

A 1972 Ford F-250 Highboy 4×4 Crew Cab restomod, built by Marc Gombosi, will soon cross the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee. This unique vehicle blends classic design with modern engineering. This project is a significant undertaking for Gombosi, who typically focuses on stock restorations. As Solomon Lunger of Ford Era noted about the original truck, “It was the most perfect patina truck.”

Godzilla-Swap 1972 Ford F250

The truck, originally from Arizona, provided a solid foundation despite some damage to the bed and a front fender. The restoration involved a complete frame-off process. Afterward, workers sandblasted, sanded, prepped, and painted the frame, resulting in a smooth finish. “That frame is like glass smooth,” Gombosi noted.

Godzilla-Swap 1972 Ford F250

This truck is powered by a fresh 7.3-liter Godzilla crate engine.

This build features a new crate Godzilla 7.3-liter engine paired with a 10R140 10-speed automatic transmission. As Gombosi explained, “It is the 10-speed, the 10R140.” The drivetrain also includes an NP205 transfer case from Moonshine Mafia, enhanced with billet components. Gombosi described it as “…A real nice piece.”

Godzilla-Swap 1972 Ford F250

A 1976 front axle with disc brakes and large hubs further strengthens the truck’s capabilities. Similarly, the body received meticulous attention to detail. A rare, new-old-stock bed found in North Carolina replaced the damaged original.

The interior received a custom treatment as well. Plaid upholstery adds a touch of vintage style. Modern comforts include Vintage Air climate control and a tilt steering column. A 1969-70 steering wheel replaces the original.

Furthermore, components from well-known companies enhance the build. Dakota Digital gauges, for instance, provide precise vehicle information. Wood grain accents complement the truck’s classic aesthetic. Insulation and a vapor barrier in the doors improve comfort. In addition, Bryson Smith of PRD Design provided brackets for the Wilwood brakes. Subsequently, Chris Smith of Smith Motorsports handled the drivetrain installation.

Willwood brakes handle the stopping duty.

Autocrafters supplied numerous parts, including inner fenders, body bushings, trim, carpeting, and the steering wheel. Gombosi said of the company, “I’m big on Autocrafters. I use a ton of their parts,” and added, “You can’t get customer service that you get out of Autocrafters.”

“It runs across the auction block…register to bid. You can bid online, you can bid on the phone, and you can bid in person,” Marc Gombozi encouraged.

Finally, Tanks Inc. provided the fuel tank. To expedite the process, Andy’s Champion, a local body shop, helped repair the cowl. The truck is available for inspection at Mecum Kissimmee with the auction taking place on January 9.

