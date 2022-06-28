2023 F-150 Heritage Edition: Classic Design Meets Modern Utility

Ford Motor Company unveiled their plans for celebrating the anniversary of the iconic F-series. To commemorate 75 years of production, the next year’s heritage edition model is dressed in a classic two-tone color scheme. This is a reference to the earlier years that brought the F-series so much success. Their best-selling model, the F-150, is the carrier of this design.

Complete with the two-tone exterior paint job, the trucks will be fitted with a slate gray and black interior scheme. You will notice frequent reminders that you are in a heritage edition. There will be an embossed console and a “75 years” logo on the windshield and startup displays.

The following options follow what is called the A-B-A color scheme. A being the color of the top of the truck to the bottom of the windows. B will cover the mid-section. Then we come across A again on the lower doors and bumpers. In all versions, the A color will be either a dark gray or black with the mid-section holding the various following colors.

Race Red and Carbonized Gray

Atlas Blue and Agate Black

Antimatter Blue and Carbonized Gray

Avalanche and Agate Black

Area 51 and Agate Black

The heritage edition package will only be available on the 2023 F-150 XLT. With the XLT being just one step up from Ford’s base model truck, the heritage edition seems to be targeting those in the market for a daily work truck because beneath the retro paint style and eye-catching interior logos/animations, there are no performance upgrades included outside of whatever other package add-ons might be available at the time of order. There are no announced exclusions for this package in the XLT category yet so you may see this available for the 2.7 and 3.5-liter EcoBoost, the 3.3-liter V6, the 3.5-liter hybrid, and the 5.0-liter V8.

Though it seems Ford is putting this package in a range where they expect to sell plenty of models by slapping it on the XLT, we have yet to see a price and to confirm what powertrain options it will be available on. With production set to begin in the next two to four weeks, we won’t have to wait long to see if this package offers enough to draw in customers.