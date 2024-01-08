2024 Super Duty Wins Truck Of The Year

Once again, the Ford F-Series Super Duty is considered the ultimate workhorse for weekend warriors and builders, as it has taken home the 2024 North American Truck of the Year award presented by the North American Car, Utility, and Truck Awards Committee.

According to Ford, the 2024 Super Duty is designed to make life convenient and productive – whether hitching a trailer, backing up to a loading dock, making tight turns on off-road trails, or installing and operating upfit equipment – Super Duty pickups and chassis cabs lead the market in key segments including mining, construction, and utilities.

“We are so proud that Super Duty has earned the prestigious Truck of the Year award from the NACTOY jury, especially among a strong lineup of other finalists,” said Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief program engineer. “It represents the relentless dedication our teams have to our customers and endless hours they’ve poured into designing, engineering, and building Super Duty pickups and chassis cabs to be the ultimate BUILT FORD TOUGH tool for work and recreation.”

Approximately 96 percent of heavy-duty pickup owners use their trucks to tow — that seems low to me — and with a purported best-in-class maximum available towing of 40,000 pounds, best-in-class maximum available payload of 8,000 pounds, and best-in-class available 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft of torque from the high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke, Super Duty customers can tow and haul with confidence.

Smart technology includes available Pro Power Onboard which can power a jobsite or campsite, plus Ford offers Pro Suite of software and services to help maximize uptime and accelerate productivity. Super Duty includes a fighter jet plane-inspired heads-up display, available onboard scales for enhanced confidence while towing and hauling, an available 360-degree camera package, and a class-exclusive 5G modem with Wi-Fi. What more conveniences could you want?

The 2024 Super Duty has bumper-to-bumper tech innovations, and options and packages have been updated as compared to prior model years, making it easier than ever for customers to configure and order their truck however they desire.

If you have not heard of Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology, it includes Ford BlueCruise which enables hands-free highway driving on 97 percent of controlled-access highways (interstates, freeways, expressways) in the U.S. and Canada, the Lane-Keeping System scans your vehicle’s position between the lines on the road and can alert you if you start to edge out of your lane, Evasive Steering Assist which will alert you to a slow or stopped vehicle in your path, and Hill Descent Control that helps you maintain a set speed when you’re driving down a steep incline.

2024 marks the 47th consecutive year that the F-Series has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. (Based on CY 1977-2023 total sales through Nov. 2023 and Ford internal projections.)