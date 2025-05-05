For years, one place has been the East Coast Mecca for automotive events: Carlisle, Pennsylvania. From Corvettes at Carlisle to the Carlisle GM Nationals, Chevrolet enthusiasts can find pretty much anything their heart desires at the Carlisle Fairgrounds. Last weekend, Carlisle Events kicked off their 2025 season with the Spring Carlisle driven by Hemmings.com.

Created in 1977, the Spring Carlisle has grown into an epic event that’s designed to celebrate everything automotive. This year, thousands of enthusiasts from around the world descended on the Fairgrounds from April 23 through April 27th for camaraderie, great deals on cars and parts, and just a good old-fashioned good time.

The gates opened at 7:00am on Wednesday to kick off five days of mild Spring weather. Thursday began a two-day classic and collector car auction, powered by Carlisle Auctions, that featured over 400 lots of vehicles. The energy was palpable, as buyers inked deals on over 50% of the lots, generating more than $5 million in sales. And those weren’t just common, everyday muscle cars, the lots ranged from approachable offerings all the way up to a 1963 Corvette that sold for $257,500.

Of course, Carlisle Auctions wasn’t the only attraction, as attendees could shop a car corral, a flea market, and a Manufacturer’s Midway. If enthusiast’s needed a new or improved component for their classic, the vendors at Spring Carlisle offered direct support. If they were looking for factory or hard to find components, the flea market proved to be a great resource. Additionally, collectors could peruse all kinds of memorabilia and cool petroliana, both old and new.

Standout displays at the event included SEMA’s Automotive Restoration Market Organization Hot Products Showcase that featured the latest innovations from industry leaders. The Antique Automobile Club of America was on site, displaying timeless classics, recruiting new members, and promoting their fall meet in nearby Hershey, Pennsylvania. Spring Carlisle also welcomed back the local Lions Club, which raised over $2,000 for their International Disaster Relief Fund.

Spring Carlisle has been a great way to jump-start the automotive events season, not only in Carlisle, but on the east coast since 1977. This year’s offering was no different, with great weather, a great mix of vendors, and passionate enthusiasts who came to Carlisle from around the world. — Mike Garland, Public Relations Manager, Carlisle Events

Overall, Spring Carlisle driven by Hemmings.com was a great event filled with enthusiasts buying, selling, trading, and basking in the kinship built around awesome cars. Serving as the annual kickoff for a year of fun Carlisle happenings, the event has already been locked in for April 22-26 of 2026. In the meantime, visit the Carlisle Events website to plan your visit for the rest of this year’s gatherings. We’ll see you there!