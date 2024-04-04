7.3-Liter Godzilla Engine Powered Jet Boat Makes Waves 

jameselkins
By James Elkins April 04, 2024

When the automotive media dubbed Ford’s 7.3-liter pushrod engine the “Godzilla,” it was meant as a mark of sheer respect. Not only was the engine impressively large, boasting 445 cubic inches, but it also demonstrated exceptional power capabilities. Following some adjustments to accommodate different engine bay dimensions, the 7.3-liter Godzilla engines have begun finding new homes in vehicles such as Fox Body Mustangs, classic F-100 trucks, and now even boats. Yes, you read that correctly — a jet boat powered by a 7.3-liter Godzilla has hit the water and is making waves online, and this one is far from stock.

One Heck Of A Squirt Gun

Benjamin Strader, the president of EFI University, recently showcased his neighbor Ron Burnett’s 18-foot jet boat, now equipped with Ford’s powerful pushrod engine. The boat serves as Burnett’s showpiece for his custom boat audio system called Ron’s In Your Ear Audio. However, the sounds from the audio aren’t the only things that capture the attention of lake-goers, as the naturally aspirated Godzilla is equipped with several premium components.

The engine is equipped with Individual drive-by-wire InnoV8 throttle bodies, a Jesel belt drive, Dailey dry sump, and a Callies camshaft. The entire engine is tuned and controlled by a Holley EFI system. With horsepower exceeding the 600 horsepower threshold, it’s safe to assume that this boat flies across the waters of Lake Havasu. While some fish fear a good fisherman, it’s safe to assume this boat makes quite the impression on fish and fisherman. 

The Hot Rod Of The Lakes

While jet boats have often been considered the hot rods of the lakes, we love seeing some unconventional uses. In the past, we’ve witnessed twin-turbo, Coyote-powered, carbon-fiber boats and an array of big blocks prowling the waterways across America. However, this Godzilla-powered one represents the next step into a modern pushrod spectrum. We’re hoping that Burnett might take this engine up a notch with some forced induction, and of course, we welcome an invitation at any point — just as long as it’s in the boat and not hanging on for dear life in a tube behind it.



Loading