911 Memorial Cruise With The Folks At Performance Online

When it comes to aftermarket, high-performance upgrades for cars and trucks, the folks at Performance Online (POL) know a thing or two. For years, they have been developing their own performance parts as well as delivering offerings from companies like Wilwood, FiTech, Bilstein, and Tanks Inc. Basically, POL has automotive enthusiasts covered in every application. But now, they want to see what you have been working on.

As a remembrance of the events that occurred on September 11, the folks at POL are once again putting together a 911 Memorial Cruise. Bring your car out as the cruise returns Sunday, September 11, 2023. With the help of all participating, POL will lead a cruise in honor of all those lost on 9/11/2001. American flags are encouraged.

Of the 2,977 victims killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, 415 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center. This includes: 343 firefighters (including a chaplain and two paramedics) of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department (PAPD), 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), eight emergency medical technicians and paramedics from private emergency medical services, three New York State Court Officers, one Patrolman from the New York Fire Patrol, and one Special Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

If you are in the Southern California region and looking for a great way to spend a Sunday, here is the perfect idea. Make your plans to come out, enjoy the day, and remember those lost so we never forget.

For more information on the POL 911 Memorial Cruise, check out performanceonline.com.