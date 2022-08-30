911 Memorial Cruise With The Folks At Performance Online

randybolig
By Randy Bolig August 30, 2022

When it comes to aftermarket, high-performance upgrades for cars and trucks, the folks at Performance Online (POL) know a thing or two. For years, they have been developing their own performance parts as well as delivering offerings from companies like Wilwood, FiTech, Bilstein, and Tanks Inc. Basically, POL has automotive enthusiasts covered in every application. But now, they want to see what you have been working on.

As a remembrance of the events that occurred on September 11, the folks at POL are once again putting together a 911 Memorial Cruise. Bring your car out as the cruise returns Sunday, September 11, 2023. With the help of all participating, POL will lead a cruise in honor of all those lost on 9/11/2001. American flags are encouraged.

911 memorial cruise

Of the 2,977 victims killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, 415 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center. This includes: 343 firefighters (including a chaplain and two paramedics) of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department (PAPD), 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), eight emergency medical technicians and paramedics from private emergency medical services, three New York State Court Officers, one Patrolman from the New York Fire Patrol, and one Special Agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

If you are in the Southern California region and looking for a great way to spend a Sunday, here is the perfect idea. Make your plans to come out, enjoy the day, and remember those lost so we never forget.

For more information on the POL 911 Memorial Cruise, check out performanceonline.com.

More Sources

Bilstein
https://www.bilstein.com/us/en/
(800) 537-1085
Fuel Injection Technology
https://fitechefi.com
(951) 340-2624
Wilwood Engineering
https://www.wilwood.com
(805) 388-5434
Tanks Inc
https://www.tanksinc.com/
(877) 596-3842
Performance Online
https://www.performanceonline.com/
(888) 973-5807
randybolig

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

SEMA 2021: Maradyne Blows Us Away With New Jetstreme I and II Fans

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading