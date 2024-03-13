ALLDATA Gives High School Students Real-Life Training

In 2023, Bill Rhoades, a high school teacher from Hutto, Texas, garnered attention for his unique request on the local Facebook group. Every Wednesday, the Hutto Independent School District permits teachers to represent their military branch or college alumni, aiming to encourage students towards further education or military service as part of their post-high school endeavors.

Recognizing that not all students aspire to pursue additional schooling or a military career, Rhoades took a different approach. He decided to reach out to local trade businesses, seeking shirts that could initiate conversations or potentially lead to future internships or employment opportunities.

Head Start Into Life

Just as Rhoades showcases his Wednesday shirts, other businesses have ventured into the high school arena, employing conversation starters such as T-shirts and career days. However, some companies are taking an even more proactive approach to engage with students by providing them with the tools necessary for a head start in the real world.

While many of us found our paths through shop class, originally designed to impart knowledge of working on vehicles, the focus has shifted over time. It’s not to say that donated retired engines and chassis no longer hold their place in teaching fundamentals, but modern vehicles have a more complicated architecture, demanding more than just the basics. To keep students up to date and immersed in the digital world, ALLDATA has initiated a program to provide their software to high schools.

A Digital World

ALLDATA was founded in 1986 to address the market demand for OEM repair manuals beyond dealership brands. Today, it serves as an online repository offering up-to-date OEM mechanical and collision repair information and procedures for 44,000 engine-specific vehicles, covering approximately 95-percent of all vehicles currently on the road today. All of this information is unedited and is sourced directly from the manufacturers’ own repair manuals and parts fiche.

In addition to offering technical documentation, ALLDATA provides diagnostic scan tools with integrated ALLDATA functionality. Moreover, ALLDATA offers shop management software and support services. With already 115,000 shops worldwide utilizing the software, the likelihood of encountering it in an automotive job post-high school is quite high.

All The Opportunities

The opportunity to positively impact high school students should not go unnoticed, especially when it contributes to shaping their future careers. We were thrilled to witness the buzz generated by Rhoades through his trade shirt initiative, as well as the proactive involvement of companies like ALLDATA. However, ALLDATA’s significance extends beyond professionals or high school students; even individuals operating in their own garage can benefit from its single vehicle subscription.