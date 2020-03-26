Since its long-awaited debut back in January of 2018, the newest generation of the Ford Ranger has proved to be a smart investment for many midsize truck enthusiasts around the world. And even before these Tacoma-stomping vehicles first started conquering the trails in North America, the aftermarket community was hard at work producing quality parts that are designed to give you an edge on the competition.

This month, Southern California’s aftermarket builder Automotive Performance Group (APG) in Garden Grove, California, introduced its Prorunner Series 1 conversion package designed to be the ultimate off-road upgrade package for your 2019+ Ford Ranger.

From the desert to the dunes, the APG Series 1 Prorunner kit delivers real off-road performance and styling to the Ford Ranger with a combination of aesthetic and performance upgrades. – Automotive Performance Group.

The Series 1 package includes a hand-laid and vacuum-infused carbon-fiber widebody, increasing the width of the Ranger by over ten inches. The added width allows up to 12.5 inches of wheel travel and accommodates the fitment of up to 35-inch tires.

But this package is way more than just a widebody kit. Upgraded upper and lower control arms, tie rod extension kit with FK rod ends, extended front axle shafts, front hub centric wheel rings, and spacers for the factory front coilovers are included in the package. Series 1 also adds CNC-machined rear wheel adapter/spacers, and Gorilla lug nuts designed and manufactured by APG into the build.

Additional standard upgrades include a powdercoated, all-aluminum front bumper capable of housing a winch, complete with parking sensor cutouts, OEM foglight brackets, D-rings, and winch and light closeout brackets. A completely new carbon-fiber fuel door and housing finish off the custom look of the Prorunner.

APG 2019+ Ford Ranger Additional Upgrades Warn 8000-S Front Bumper Winch

Factor 55 Fairlead and ProLink

Aluminum Rear Bumper with D-rings

KC HiLiTES FLEXLights (front and rear bumpers)

KC HiLiTES Roof Rack

KC HiLiTES Sidelights

sPOD Light Controller

Custom Shock Package

Custom Wheel and Tire Package

Additional upgrade options available through APG include, but are not limited to: an integrated Warn 8000-S front bumper winch, Factor 55 Fairlead and ProLink, an aluminum rear bumper with D-rings, KC HiLiTES FLEX lights for the front and rear bumpers, KC HiLiTES roof rack with a light bar and sidelights, and an sPOD light controller.

The APG Prorunner Series 1 conversion package is compatible with 2019-2020 Ford Ranger 2WD and 4WD models. Pricing starts at $10,573 without installation and $15,948 with installation and paint. Although this package does not include shocks, wheels, or tires, APG offers various options to complete the conversion, and installation is available at APG’s state-of-the-art facility in Garden Grove, California.

APG designs and manufactures its components in the USA from high-quality materials. For more information about the APG Prorunner Series 1 conversion or other APG products, you can click on the companies official website here.