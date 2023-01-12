ARP Expands Lineup Of Aftermarket Wheel Studs

By Andrew Wolf January 12, 2023

Wheel studs are an important part of any driveline, and ARP has long focused on manufacturing premium grade replacements for factory and aftermarket applications. In addition to press-in studs for most all domestic and sport compact vehicles, the company has screw-in studs for aftermarket axles. The most recent addition to the line, p/n 100-7738, has a 1/2-20 thread and an underhead length of 1.950 inches.

Like other ARP wheel studs, they are manufactured from 8740 chrome moly steel and heat-treated to a nominal tensile strength of 190,000 psi (some 26 percent stronger than Grade 8 hardware) and cadmium plated for extra durability. Threads are rolled (not cut) to provide up to 10-times better fatigue life.

Obtaining the optimum stud length is an important consideration, and ARP offers 1/2-20 screw-in studs up to 3.470-inch underhead length. Many racing associations require the stud to protrude from the lug nut a distance equal to its diameter.

ARP fasteners are proudly manufactured in-house at the firm’s California facilities. Details on the complete product line, as well as important tech info, are in the new 2023 catalog.

