Barn Find Mach 1 Mustang Brought Back To Life And Does Burnouts!

We’ve all heard the whimsical tales of classic cars being found in some old man’s barn and being brought back from the dead. The first thing most of us would do after scoring a barn find and dragging it home would be to come up with a restoration plan. The boys at Nitro Union had a different, and more interesting idea for the 1969 Mach 1 Mustang they found that was way more fun.

It’s getting harder to score barn finds that aren’t a lost cause due to serious rust rot, but there’s still some out there if you’re willing to dig through the junk. The Nitro Union gang has an appreciation for high horsepower machines and saving classic cars, so this classic Mustang was a perfect candidate for their attention. Clearly, this Mach 1 had seen better days and needed some serious TLC.

The video kicks off with a few shots of the Mustang, and we get an idea of just how rough it is. Now, the cool thing is we get to see the Nitro Union team figure out how to get the FE engine running, even after an electrocution incident. Now, the only logical thing to do after you get an engine running for the first time in years is to do a burnout, right? Well, that’s exactly what the Nitro Union crew did, and boy they did it in a big way. You’ll want to check out the entire video to see all the carnage that occurred before, during, and after the smoke show began.