Billet Specialties Introduces American Muscle Series Wheels

When it comes to customizing your car or truck, wheels are a must, as there’s no easier way to make your vehicle stand out from the crowd. The only problem is, there are so many wheels to choose from these days, with prices ranging from affordable to astronomical. However, if you’re looking for a quality-made wheel for a hot rod, classic, or pro-touring car or truck, Billet Specialties has a new line that will fit the bill.

Billet Specialties recently introduced the American Muscle Series wheels. The series offers four different wheels that look perfect on any classic car. You can choose from the Lonestar, Turbo, Malibu, or the timeless-looking Fineline. Each of these wheels features a spun aluminum barrel with forged 6061 T6 centers. And with 15- and 17-inch options, three different bolt patterns, and widths from six- to 11-inches, you can undoubtedly find the perfect size for your ride. The American Muscle collection also features a traditional stepped rim, exposed lugs, and a nice center cap.

Features:

Forged 6061 T6 Centers

Spun Aluminum Barrels

Available in 15- & 17-inch conventional barrels

3.189-inch Center bore

Push through cap

Conical seat lugs

.625-inch caliper clearance

Available bolt patterns 5×4.5, 5×4.75, 5×5

Another excellent feature about the American Muscle Series lineup is the price. Even though these wheels are high quality, like we expect from Billet Specialties, they come at an affordable price, starting at as low as $452 per wheel. For additional pricing and details on the new American Muscle Series, please visit BilletSpecialties.com.