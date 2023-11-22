Black Friday Deals For The Racing Enthusiast 

I’m not one to haggle with vendors for a discount or better pricing, but when Black Friday arrives, I don’t hesitate to seek out products on sale or, at the very least, with free shipping. Rather than battling crowds and chaos at superstores for a TV or electronics, I prefer spending my evening acquiring items, whether or not I currently need them, from the automotive industry. This year, I’ve identified several companies that are providing fantastic deals for the racing enthusiast.

BMR Suspension

When it comes to outfitting your car with the tools it needs to conquer both the road and the track, BMR Suspension offers a wide range of products. This year, the BMR team is extending a generous 15-percent discount on most BMR Suspension products, available from November 19th to November 28th. Additionally, certain non-BMR products, such as Viking shock and strut kits, are eligible for a 10-percent discount.

To sweeten the deal, BMR is providing free shipping for domestic orders (limited to the lower 48 states), with the only charge being for oversized K-members. While others are caught up in the frenzy of electronics and clothing sales, you can focus on the weightier decision of whether you prefer red or hammertone black. Products can also be ordered directly from BMR by clicking here and using code TG2023 at checkout.



ZL1 Addons

If you have an upcoming track day on the horizon, ensuring your vehicle passes tech inspection is crucial. Equally important is having a readily accessible tow hook in case you find yourself going “four off” and exploring the track’s landscape. ZL1 Addons is providing a massive 30-percent discount on its premium and feather-lite tow hooks. Additionally, all other products, such as the 2024 Mustang rock guards, are offered at an 18-percent discount rate, valid until November 26th!

Team Z Motorsports

Drag racing enthusiasts, rejoice! Team Z Motorsports is now part of the Black Friday festivities. Whether you’re completing your build, planning a future one, or simply adding to your collection of apparel, Team Z has you covered. They’re extending a 10-percent discount on house brand products, including items like its mini-tubs, when you use the code BFS23. Additionally, you can enjoy a 5-percent discount on most non-Team Z Motorsports products using the code BFS23-V. This offer is valid from November 15th through November 26th.

Strange Engineering

When it comes to needing skillfully crafted high-performance rearend components and axles, many turn to Strange Engineering for the strength required for their specific applications. Since 1964, the brand has consistently enhanced the performance of race cars. With no signs of slowing down, the company remains committed to refining its product line, ensuring that racers stay on the track and achieve better hooking capabilities than ever before. This Black Friday, Strange is offering a 10-percent discount along with free freight on its range of steel-bodied Mustang shocks and struts.

Late Model Engines

If you’re in the engine-building phase of your car, Late Model Engines (LME) has some fantastic deals for both Blue Oval and Bow-Tie enthusiasts. Enjoy a 10-percent discount on intakes, valve covers, valley covers, and front covers. Chevrolet enthusiasts can take advantage of additional deals, with LT short and long blocks receiving a complimentary camshaft and front cover/guide, while the LS options come with a free cam and timing set.



For the Racer, From the Racers

While we’re all inundated with Black Friday deals from companies most have never heard of, make sure that the deals you’re scoring are from manufacturers who show love back to the community that helped build them up. So, as you recover from a turkey and cranberry sauce coma, save some bucks with these awesome deals and get ready to tackle the track with your new parts!