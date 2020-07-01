Brian Davis Unveils New Mustang Project With Team Z Motorsports

By Brian Wagner July 01, 2020

Brian “Chucky” Davis is one of the most infamous no-time and street racers to ever call the state of Michigan home, and he’s got a new project. This four eye Fox-body Mustang is going to stay a street car, and Davis has some big goals for it. To help this Mustang perform at the track, Davis has enlisted the help of Dave Zimmerman and the team at Team Z Motorsports.

Davis was looking for a street car project that he could enjoy with his son, since his Camaro is just a little too radical for street duty. The Mustang was the prize for a raffle that Davis entered and ultimately won. After he took possession of the car, Davis drove it to Milan Dragway, where he proceeded to make multiple passes to get a baseline of its performance. On motor, the feisty Fox made a best pass of 10.73 with a 1.50 60-foot, and that was all Davis needed to kickstart this project.

The Mustang came with a healthy small-block Ford for a powerplant and some aftermarket suspension parts. Davis plans on swapping all of the suspension parts that are currently under the Mustang with Team Z products. These will all be off-the-shelf parts from the Team Z catalog that can be bolted on with no fabrication required. Each time Davis makes a change the plan is to weigh the parts and show what kind of improvements they made at the track. Davis’ ultimate goal is to have a street car that will lay down low 1.0 60-foot times.

Make sure you watch the entire video to get all of the details about the car and build.

Article Sources

Team Z Motorsports
https://www.teamzmotorsports.net
(734) 946-7223

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Texas Two Step: BoostedGT Goes For A Wild Ride At Xtreme Raceway

Mount Up: Motor Mount Upgrades Explained By Team Z Motorsports

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading