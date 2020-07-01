Brian Davis Unveils New Mustang Project With Team Z Motorsports

Brian “Chucky” Davis is one of the most infamous no-time and street racers to ever call the state of Michigan home, and he’s got a new project. This four eye Fox-body Mustang is going to stay a street car, and Davis has some big goals for it. To help this Mustang perform at the track, Davis has enlisted the help of Dave Zimmerman and the team at Team Z Motorsports.

Davis was looking for a street car project that he could enjoy with his son, since his Camaro is just a little too radical for street duty. The Mustang was the prize for a raffle that Davis entered and ultimately won. After he took possession of the car, Davis drove it to Milan Dragway, where he proceeded to make multiple passes to get a baseline of its performance. On motor, the feisty Fox made a best pass of 10.73 with a 1.50 60-foot, and that was all Davis needed to kickstart this project.

The Mustang came with a healthy small-block Ford for a powerplant and some aftermarket suspension parts. Davis plans on swapping all of the suspension parts that are currently under the Mustang with Team Z products. These will all be off-the-shelf parts from the Team Z catalog that can be bolted on with no fabrication required. Each time Davis makes a change the plan is to weigh the parts and show what kind of improvements they made at the track. Davis’ ultimate goal is to have a street car that will lay down low 1.0 60-foot times.

Make sure you watch the entire video to get all of the details about the car and build.