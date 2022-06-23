Brian Tooley Racing Sponsors Slug Fest No-Prep Race

Just a few years ago, No-Prep racing exploded onto the scene with help from the hit TV show Street Outlaws. And while this style of racing is still growing strong, it has piqued the interest of participants and competitors alike. The no-prep surface is the equalizer as teams try to figure out how to get their cars down a sometimes slick surface. As you can imagine, this adds to the excitement with close racing action and vehicles skating on the edge of control.

No-Prep, No Problem

While No-Prep racing has undoubtedly received a lot of attention recently from fans and competitors, manufacturers are also taking note. Brian Tooley Racing (BTR) is one such company and has recently stepped up to sponsor a No-Prep event. Slug Fest No-Prep, presented by Brain Tooley Racing, is set to go down this weekend, June 24-25, 2022, at Kentucky Dragway. So, If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Lexington, Kentucky, area, be sure to check it out.

Slug Fest will offer classes for small tire, big tire, modern muscle, and stick shift classes on Friday with 1/8- and 1/4-mile racing action. The races will be flashlight starts with no-prep celebrities Happy and Limpy, the Cash Days originator. Gates will open at noon, with racing action beginning at 8:00 pm.

Saturday will offer even more racing action on the 1/8-mile. With a $20,000 small tire and $5,000 big tire payout, you can bet there will be some heavy hitters at Kentucky Dragway. Gates will open at noon, with the actions starting again at 8:00 pm. Crew and spectators will be $25 with kids seven through twelve at half off, and six and under get in free. For more information, visit kentuckydragway.com or text “DRAGS” to 888-835-7223.