Building An All-Aluminum 427-Cube Small-Block Ford For A GT40

gregacosta
By Greg Acosta August 12, 2024

When it comes to the peak of Ford Performance, the GT40 (in all of its variants) is almost inarguably “it.” So, any powerplant being built to motivate the pinnacle vehicle, must be an equally impressive piece of engineering. When a customer approached Prestige Motorsports for such an engine for his GT40 replica, the team knew exactly what was expected of them — an all-aluminum 427.

Luckily for us, Jeff Huneycutt of The Horsepower Monster was around when the engine came together, and was able to capture all of the Blue Oval awesomeness being assembled. Starting with a Carrol Shelby aluminum 9.5-inch deck Windsor block that tips the scales at a mere 95 pounds. It comes with meaty sleeves that will handle the intended 4.125-inch bore without blinking.

Into the billet four-bolt mains went a 4.0-inch-stroke forged Eagle crankshaft. Attached to the Chevy 2.100-inch rod journals are a set of Eagle forged 4340 H-beam rods, measuring 6.250 inches, center-to-center. Hanging off of the rods is a set of Prestige Motorsports-spec forged DSS pistons with a 1.2mm, 1.2mm, 3.0mm ring pack, an 8cc dish, and a slipper skirt design. Both the rod and main bearings are King Engine Bearings pMax Kote bearings. A Melling M83 oil pump provides lifeblood to the mill, which sits inside a fabricated-steel low-profile Aviaid oil pan with a seven-quart capacity. An Innovators West harmonic damper finishes off the short block.

Topping off the 427-cube aluminum short-block is a set of Prestige Motorsports’ heads. Starting life as an aluminum Brodix Track 1 casting, all of the final specs are machined by Prestige. They feature a high-flowing 220cc intake runner and 72cc combustion chambers for a 10.5:1 compression ratio. Filling those chambers are a 2.100-inch-diameter stainless steel intake valve, and a 1.570-inch exhaust valve. A set of .041-inch Fel-Pro composite head gaskets work with a custom set of extra-long 1/2-inch ARP head studs to seal everything up.

The aluminum 427 short-block makes for a lightweight base upon which to build. Besides making power, the engine needs to be svelte to keep the balance and handling dynamics of the GT40 replica true to the real deal.

The camshaft is a big Prestige-spec hydraulic-roller bumpstick measuring .683 inch of gross lift on the intake and .656 inch on the exhaust. Duration specs are a hefty 259 degrees at .050 inch of lift on the intake and 269 degrees on the exhaust, with an undisclosed lobe separation angle. A set of Gaterman hydraulic-roller link-bar lifters ride on the big ol’ cam lobes and move the 7.450-inch, .080-inch-wall chromoly pushrods.

Those actuate a set of Jesel 1.6:1 aluminum shaft rocker arms, which are both stiff and lightweight. Keeping the valves under control is a set of dual valve springs, with just enough pressure to handle the significant lift and engine speeds of the engine, while not prematurely wearing parts. They are held in place by stainless steel locks and retainers.

Feeding the aluminum 427 is a Borla stack injection system. Besides the individual throttle bodies, the injection system offers all the modern amenities you expect from a modern EFI system. The Borla injection is deceptively old-school. Behind the classic looks is an incredible amount of high-end technology. A Holley Dual-Sync distributor sits up front, and the engine is controlled by a Holley EFI Terminator X ECU.

On 93-octane pump gas — this aluminum 427 is a street engine after all, not a race engine —The engine is hard-limited to 6,400 to maintain component longevity. So, the dyno sweep was set for 3,300 to 6,400, and they let it eat. The result was 593.1 horsepower and still climbing at 6,400 rpm with 531.9 lb-ft of torque at 4,700 rpm. And, Huneycutt points out, Prestige doesn’t chase numbers. Otherwise, it would have been easy to just turn a hundred or two extra RPM to break the 600-horsepower mark.

This engine is stout. Almost 600 horsepower naturally aspirated, and with the 6,400-rpm rev limit in place, this thing should last for quite a long time. Nothing like power and reliability for your street car.

 

Article Sources

Prestige Motorsports
https://www.prestigemoto.com/
(704)782-7170
Horsepower Monster
http://horsepowermonster.com/

More Sources

Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045
Brodix
https://www.brodix.com
(479) 394-1075
D.S.S. Racing
https://dssracing.com
(630) 587-1169
Eagle Specialty Products
https://www.eaglerod.com
(662) 796-7373
Innovators West
https://innovatorswest.com
(785) 825-6166
Jesel Valvetrain
https://www.jesel.com
(732) 901-1800
King Engine Bearings
https://www.kingbearings.com
(973) 857-0705
Melling Engine Parts
https://www.melling.com/
(517) 787-8172
Aviaid Competition Oiling Systems
http://www.aviaid.com
(818) 998-8991
Carroll Shelby Engine Company
https://www.shelbyengines.com/
877-836-1534
Borla Induction
https://www.borlainduction.com/
(877) 772-6752
Holley EFI
https://www.holley.com/brands/holley_efi/
(866) 464-6553
Fel-Pro
https://www.drivparts.com/brands/fel-pro.html
Gaterman Products
https://www.gatermanproducts.com/
386-253-1899
gregacosta

About the author

Greg Acosta

Greg has spent nineteen years and counting in automotive publishing, with most of his work having a very technical focus. Always interested in how things work, he enjoys sharing his passion for automotive technology with the reader.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Grabber Green 1970 Boss 302 Mustang Up For Grabs

News

Grabber Green 1970 Boss 302 Mustang Up For Grabs

Why You Need To Use ARP’s Stretch Monitoring Chart For Rod Bolts

News

Why You Need To Use ARP’s Stretch Monitoring Chart For Rod Bolts

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading