Busy Week at Ford: Bronco Reveal Scheduled for July 9th!

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff June 17, 2020

Yesterday, Ford surprised and excited Ford enthusiasts all over the world with the unveiling of the 2021 Mach 1, coming in spring of 2021. It also announced the availability of the new Gen 3 Coyote engine yesterday, coinciding with Ford Motor Company’s 117th birthday. But in all the excitement of the newest launches, the news of the Bronco’s official unveiling got lost. Ford took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the release.

The new and long-awaited Ford Bronco will officially be revealed to the general public on Thursday, July 9th, 2020, which just so happens to be O.J. Simpson’s 73rd birthday — quite the coincidence!

We’re sure you already know the story, but for those who somehow missed it, it was Simpson who infamously ran from the Los Angeles police during a televised chase in a white Ford Bronco back in 1994, following the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend.

The Bronco is targeted at the Jeep Wrangler market, with removable doors and roof, and has already been seen in leaked photos and renderings. As with many pre-launch photos and renderings, we’re anxious to see how accurate they are when the actual vehicle is unveiled. Ford initially announced the return of the Bronco back in 2017, and we’ve been not-so-patiently waiting since then. Production was apparently delayed due to the current pandemic, but the new Bronco should be appearing at a dealer near you next year, with a starting price just above $30,000.

What do you think Ford will choose to power the new Bronco? Here at Ford Muscle, we’d like to see a V8 under the hood, but we think it might follow in the Raptor’s tire marks with a powerplant of the turbocharged variety. We’ve heard rumors of the 2.3-liter turbocharged engine found in the Ranger, and the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, as well as a manual transmission, which would be a welcome surprise. Regardless, we think the Bronco is one to look forward to, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Leaked 2021 Ford Bronco Images Run Buck Wild Online

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading