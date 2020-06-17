Busy Week at Ford: Bronco Reveal Scheduled for July 9th!

Yesterday, Ford surprised and excited Ford enthusiasts all over the world with the unveiling of the 2021 Mach 1, coming in spring of 2021. It also announced the availability of the new Gen 3 Coyote engine yesterday, coinciding with Ford Motor Company’s 117th birthday. But in all the excitement of the newest launches, the news of the Bronco’s official unveiling got lost. Ford took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the release.

The new and long-awaited Ford Bronco will officially be revealed to the general public on Thursday, July 9th, 2020, which just so happens to be O.J. Simpson’s 73rd birthday — quite the coincidence!

We’re sure you already know the story, but for those who somehow missed it, it was Simpson who infamously ran from the Los Angeles police during a televised chase in a white Ford Bronco back in 1994, following the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend.

The Bronco is targeted at the Jeep Wrangler market, with removable doors and roof, and has already been seen in leaked photos and renderings. As with many pre-launch photos and renderings, we’re anxious to see how accurate they are when the actual vehicle is unveiled. Ford initially announced the return of the Bronco back in 2017, and we’ve been not-so-patiently waiting since then. Production was apparently delayed due to the current pandemic, but the new Bronco should be appearing at a dealer near you next year, with a starting price just above $30,000.

What do you think Ford will choose to power the new Bronco? Here at Ford Muscle, we’d like to see a V8 under the hood, but we think it might follow in the Raptor’s tire marks with a powerplant of the turbocharged variety. We’ve heard rumors of the 2.3-liter turbocharged engine found in the Ranger, and the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, as well as a manual transmission, which would be a welcome surprise. Regardless, we think the Bronco is one to look forward to, and we can’t wait to share it with you.