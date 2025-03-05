California Smog Reform: Classic Cars Get A New Lease on Life

Car enthusiasts across California may have a game-changing reason to be excited. Senate Bill 712 would mark a dramatic shift in the state’s notoriously challenging vehicle regulations for vintage automobiles. The newly introduced legislation would significantly simplify California smog check exemptions for collector cars built after 1975 – a known hurdle in a state often considered the birthplace of hot rodding.
For years, California’s strict (or, at best, convoluted) emissions requirements have been a thorn in the side of classic car owners. California smog checks are an ominous burden for millions of vehicles. Many enthusiasts, faced with the burden of making their beloved vehicles comply with emissions standards, chose to relocate to more car-friendly states like Arizona, Texas, and Nevada.
State Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced the introduction of Senate Bill 712, also known as Leno’s Law, to remove what they call unnecessary and burdensome smog check requirements for classic vehicles.
For restoration buffs, the stringent testing requirements often mean expensive modifications that could compromise the historical authenticity of these automotive treasures. For hot rodders, it meant modifying the engine or exhaust system of a vehicle with a model year of 1975 or newer was nearly off-limits (unless by chance the California Air Research Board blessed a part for your application).
We can’t imagine there’s a lot of turbos for a Grand National with a CARB EO number.
The new bill will help strip away the most problematic hurdle: The requirement for collector vehicles to meet exhaust emissions standards and pass functional and visual inspections.
Leno’s Law
Under the proposed rules of Leno’s Law (named after famed collector and comedian Jay Leno), vehicles would qualify for exemption by meeting just two straightforward criteria: Being at least 35 years old and having proper collector vehicle insurance. This streamlined approach preserves the spirit of environmental responsibility while acknowledging the unique place classic cars hold in automotive culture.
How SEMA Has Been An Advocate
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), founded in 1963 by a group of small manufacturers who supplied performance equipment for early hot rods, has been fighting for enthusiasts’ rights for decades. The organization has evolved from its roots as the Speed Equipment Manufacturing Association to become a powerful advocate for the $51.8 billion specialty automotive industry.
SEMA’s influence extends far beyond California’s borders, with the organization scoring victories for automotive enthusiasts across the nation. Since its formation in 1997, the SEMA Action Network has united vehicle clubs, enthusiasts, racers, and business owners as a powerful political force. Their track record speaks volumes, having promoted hot rod and custom vehicle registration laws in over 20 states while spearheading national initiatives like the RPM Act. But enthusiasts aren’t fighting alone, SEMA’s robust government affairs team operates at both state and federal levels, transforming grassroots passion into tangible policy changes.
Working directly with state leadership caucuses and congressional representatives, they’ve mastered the art of turning complex automotive regulations into practical legislation that protects the hobby while respecting environmental concerns. This strategic partnership between enthusiasts and government has proven crucial in creating an environment where both the automotive hobby and industry can thrive, making SEMA the premier defender of automotive rights and culture across America.