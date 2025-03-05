California Smog Reform: Classic Cars Get A New Lease on Life

caeceykillian
By Caecey Killian March 05, 2025

Car enthusiasts across California may have a game-changing reason to be excited. Senate Bill 712 would mark a dramatic shift in the state’s notoriously challenging vehicle regulations for vintage automobiles. The newly introduced legislation would significantly simplify California smog check exemptions for collector cars built after 1975 – a known hurdle in a state often considered the birthplace of hot rodding.

For years, California’s strict (or, at best, convoluted) emissions requirements have been a thorn in the side of classic car owners. California smog checks are an ominous burden for millions of vehicles. Many enthusiasts, faced with the burden of making their beloved vehicles comply with emissions standards, chose to relocate to more car-friendly states like Arizona, Texas, and Nevada.

State Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced the introduction of Senate Bill 712, also known as Leno’s Law, to remove what they call unnecessary and burdensome smog check requirements for classic vehicles.

For restoration buffs, the stringent testing requirements often mean expensive modifications that could compromise the historical authenticity of these automotive treasures. For hot rodders, it meant modifying the engine or exhaust system of a vehicle with a model year of 1975 or newer was nearly off-limits (unless by chance the California Air Research Board blessed a part for your application).

We can’t imagine there’s a lot of turbos for a Grand National with a CARB EO number.

California Smog

The new bill will help strip away the most problematic hurdle: The requirement for collector vehicles to meet exhaust emissions standards and pass functional and visual inspections.

Leno’s Law

Under the proposed rules of Leno’s Law (named after famed collector and comedian Jay Leno), vehicles would qualify for exemption by meeting just two straightforward criteria: Being at least 35 years old and having proper collector vehicle insurance. This streamlined approach preserves the spirit of environmental responsibility while acknowledging the unique place classic cars hold in automotive culture.

How SEMA Has Been An Advocate

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), founded in 1963 by a group of small manufacturers who supplied performance equipment for early hot rods, has been fighting for enthusiasts’ rights for decades. The organization has evolved from its roots as the Speed Equipment Manufacturing Association to become a powerful advocate for the $51.8 billion specialty automotive industry.

SEMA’s influence extends far beyond California’s borders, with the organization scoring victories for automotive enthusiasts across the nation. Since its formation in 1997, the SEMA Action Network has united vehicle clubs, enthusiasts, racers, and business owners as a powerful political force. Their track record speaks volumes, having promoted hot rod and custom vehicle registration laws in over 20 states while spearheading national initiatives like the RPM Act. But enthusiasts aren’t fighting alone, SEMA’s robust government affairs team operates at both state and federal levels, transforming grassroots passion into tangible policy changes.

Working directly with state leadership caucuses and congressional representatives, they’ve mastered the art of turning complex automotive regulations into practical legislation that protects the hobby while respecting environmental concerns. This strategic partnership between enthusiasts and government has proven crucial in creating an environment where both the automotive hobby and industry can thrive, making SEMA the premier defender of automotive rights and culture across America.

The implications for California’s automotive community are significant. Historically, the state’s car culture has been a crucial part of its identity, from the lowrider scene in Los Angeles to the hot rod culture that emerged from its post-World War II economy. This legislative shift suggests growing recognition that preserving automotive heritage and maintaining environmental standards are not mutually exclusive.

“California’s rich classic car culture, sparked by the post-war hot rod boom and boosted by Hollywood’s love for chrome and horsepower, has made it a paradise for enthusiasts like me. From the start, California has been a driving force in shaping car culture, with deep ties to classic cars and a global reputation as a hub for these timeless machines,” said Jay Leno. “California’s smog check laws for classic cars need to be updated—they vary too much from state to state, and California’s rules don’t match up with neighboring ones.

Our classic cars are only driven for special occasions, weekend drives, and car shows. I am excited to work with Senator Grove on SB 712 to make it simpler for us to preserve these pieces of history. – Jay Leno

While things are not difficult if you have a truly old vehicle, such as a street rod or Tri-Five Chevy, modern muscle like Fox-body Mustangs, third-gen Camaros and Firebirds, Corvettes, and the previously mentioned turbo Buicks would struggle under the weight of the old regulations. The new bill would also protect vehicles that are not performance-minded — good, old vintage iron that could use protection from the government.

California Smog

Even the great Chevelle fell victim to “refined emissions controls.”

For the broader automotive industry, this change could signal a renaissance in California’s classic/old car market. Dealers and restoration shops that have struggled under the previous regulations may see renewed interest from collectors who had previously written off California as too restrictive.

We had the opportunity to speak with Mike Spagnola, SEMA’s CEO, and he told us, “SEMA is proud to support SB 712. Senator Grove’s bill provides a practical solution for collector vehicle owners, allowing them to enjoy their passion without the burden of unnecessary regulations. These vehicles are rarely driven, meticulously maintained, and represent only a fraction of the cars on the road. By exempting collector vehicles from smog checks, we can ensure that these historical treasures are preserved for future generations.”

At the helm of SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) stands Mike Spagnola, who’s been steering the ship as president and CEO since 2022.

As the state continues to push aggressive environmental policies, including the planned phase-out of new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035, this concession to the classic car community shows a nuanced approach to automotive regulation. It’s a rare win-win situation: preserving California’s rich automotive heritage while maintaining its position as a leader in environmental protection.

For California enthusiasts looking to navigate the current complex California smog laws while keeping their modified muscle cars on the road, Street Muscle Magazine offers a comprehensive guide that breaks down the requirements, exemptions, and strategies for compliance.

More Sources

SEMA
https://www.sema.org
(909) 610-2030
SEMA Action Network
http://www.semasan.com

Latest Ford News

More Stories

New Colors Available! TMI Expands Cruiser Collection Seats

New Products

New Colors Available! TMI Expands Cruiser Collection Seats

Bold Or Blasphemous? FuelTech’s EV-Swapped, Five-Speed Fox Mustang

News

Bold Or Blasphemous? FuelTech’s EV-Swapped, Five-Speed Fox Mustang

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading