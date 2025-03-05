California Smog Reform: Classic Cars Get A New Lease on Life

Car enthusiasts across California may have a game-changing reason to be excited. Senate Bill 712 would mark a dramatic shift in the state’s notoriously challenging vehicle regulations for vintage automobiles. The newly introduced legislation would significantly simplify California smog check exemptions for collector cars built after 1975 – a known hurdle in a state often considered the birthplace of hot rodding.

For years, California’s strict (or, at best, convoluted) emissions requirements have been a thorn in the side of classic car owners. California smog checks are an ominous burden for millions of vehicles. Many enthusiasts, faced with the burden of making their beloved vehicles comply with emissions standards, chose to relocate to more car-friendly states like Arizona, Texas, and Nevada.

State Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced the introduction of Senate Bill 712, also known as Leno’s Law, to remove what they call unnecessary and burdensome smog check requirements for classic vehicles.

For restoration buffs, the stringent testing requirements often mean expensive modifications that could compromise the historical authenticity of these automotive treasures. For hot rodders, it meant modifying the engine or exhaust system of a vehicle with a model year of 1975 or newer was nearly off-limits (unless by chance the California Air Research Board blessed a part for your application).

We can’t imagine there’s a lot of turbos for a Grand National with a CARB EO number.

The new bill will help strip away the most problematic hurdle: The requirement for collector vehicles to meet exhaust emissions standards and pass functional and visual inspections.

Leno’s Law

Under the proposed rules of Leno’s Law (named after famed collector and comedian Jay Leno), vehicles would qualify for exemption by meeting just two straightforward criteria: Being at least 35 years old and having proper collector vehicle insurance. This streamlined approach preserves the spirit of environmental responsibility while acknowledging the unique place classic cars hold in automotive culture.