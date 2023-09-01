The state of California has a rich history of hot-rodding the automobile and is also the end-point for one of the most iconic highways in all of Americana – Route 66. The Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion does an excellent job of celebrating both of these entities with two days of family-friendly fun. You can check out last year’s event coverage HERE. The event is held in historic Downtown Ontario, California, and this year, the town’s tree-shaded Euclid Avenue will be abustle on September 15 and 16, 2023.

Described as the “car cruise of the year” and a “must-attend event”, the celebration is always one of the region’s most popular annual events. Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion offers two days of entertainment, great food, and of course, classic cars. Live entertainment will keep the toes tappin’ each day. Friday night’s entertainment includes DJ DAVE – The Music Man, Adelaide Pilar, and headlining this year OZOMATLI. Saturday follows up with Terry Illous & The Vagabonds, the Daring Greatly Band, and headlined by Thelma Houston – A Pop, Motown, Disco, Dance & R&B Icon.

This year’s Reunion marks its 10-year anniversary – a testament to its popularity. Nearly 1,000 classic cars and 150,000 visitors will converge on historic Euclid Avenue for the celebration. Hours for the event are Friday from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

The event is a creation of the Greater Ontario California (GOCAL) marketing foundation as a way to promote the cities of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, California to visitors nationally and internationally. As these images, and those who have attended can attest, the Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion does an excellent job of highlighting all the fun one can have with the automobile.

Check out the Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion website for more information about the event. Then, unfold those dog-eared maps and set your GPS for the Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion in Ontario California on September 15-16, 2023. The event crams all the history, culture, and fun since the birth of the hot rod era into one event, but don’t dilly-dally, as you’ll only have one weekend a year to take it all in!