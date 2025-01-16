Chip Foose Builds Custom F-150 For Charity With RealTruck

RealTruck Inc., a global aftermarket product and accessory brand and a digital destination for truck, Jeep, Bronco, and off-road enthusiasts, collaborated with automotive designer and artist Chip Foose, known for his car-customization reality television series “Overhaulin’,” for a one-of-a-kind truck build.

The vehicle was unveiled during a live stream broadcast at the 2024 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas and will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January 2025.

Foose constructed the 2021 F-150 at Foose Design Headquarters in Huntington Beach, California, bringing his signature design vision to life. The build and auction will benefit The Progeria Research Foundation, which is committed to finding treatments and a cure for Progeria, a rare, genetic “premature-aging” disease that accelerates mortality in young patients.

“It’s been an exciting time working with the automotive mastermind over the last month on this unique build that will bring his vision, and automotive design to life in this highly anticipated collaboration,” said Lee Riser, Vice President of Marketing at RealTruck Inc., as the truck was being built. “Over the years, he has made automotive dreams come true and we’re looking forward to being a part of his legacy and giving back to a foundation committed to finding a cure for a devastating disease affecting young patients.”

Prior to the truck’s unveiling, Foose said, “I’d like to thank RealTruck for this opportunity and their generosity. The team at Foose Design will bring the design concept to life, with all proceeds from the customized truck going to The Progeria Research Foundation, a charity that is near and dear to my heart. The truck could be yours, and we’re looking forward to unveiling it at SEMA this year.”

Following its unveiling and display in the RealTruck booth at SEMA, the truck will be a featured charity auction item during Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale. This event is huge, and in 2024, the event featured its largest auction docket in company history with 2,016 collectible vehicles, all selling with No Reserve, for $200.9 million in auction sales.

At the the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction, 100 percent of the truck’s hammer price will benefit The Progeria Research Foundation. Foose supports the foundation in its mission to find a cure for the disease due to the loss of his youngest sister, Amy, who died of Progeria at the age of 16.

The truck features premium RealTruck parts and accessories, including a RealTruck Traction Recovery Winch, a Rugged Ridge Traction Recovery Kit, RealTruck Go Rhino Rear and Front Bumpers, and Husky Liners RVL Fender Flares.