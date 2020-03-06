Classic Recreations Builds 1000HP Twin-Turbo 1969 Mustang Mach I

The days when 500 horsepower made a car noteworthy are long gone. You can forget about Boss 429s, Hemi ‘Cudas, Tri-Power Corvettes, and every other muscle machine from the 1960s and ’70s, as modern iterations from the Big Three come stock with 600+ horsepower. Today is the golden age of automotive power, and the only way to garner attention is the use of a comma in the horsepower figure.

That said, Classic Recreations offers something unique that is the best of both worlds, really.

Let me introduce “Hitman,” a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach I, and the first vehicle produced as a result of an exclusive licensing deal with Ford Motor Company to build turn-key versions of the 1969-1970 Mach I Mustang, in addition to the Boss 429 and Boss 302.

Classic Recreations is the only bespoke licensed continuation car builder to offer the latest chassis and drivetrain technology with new Ford-licensed reproduction parts. Owners can opt to use an original 1969 or 1970 Mustang body, or a new reproduction body licensed by Ford, in their pursuit of a period-correct recreation or a resto-mod version loosely based on the original car.

In this case, Hitman uses an original 1969 Mustang Mach I body restored to factory-new condition and given an intercooled, twin-turbocharged Ford 32-valve Coyote V-8 that makes 1,000 horsepower.

Backing the engine is a Tremec six-speed manual transmission that works in unison with its 9-inch rearend with positraction, tubular subframe connectors, and an engine management system to put that power to the ground.

The engine receives fuel from an electric Vaporworx fuel pump housed in a Rick’s Tanks 18-gallon fuel cell. Two electric cooling fans with a BeCool aluminum crossflow radiator keep it cool. At the same time, the exhaust flows through a set of stainless steel turbo manifolds and stainless steel MagnaFlow performance mufflers.

Additionally, an Old Air Products air conditioning system keeps the Mach I’s occupants comfortable.

The suspension setup is specifically engineered to complement Hitman’s horsepower rating. Coilovers are seen upfront with a Total Control rear coilover system and Total Control front and rear sway bars. A power rack and pinion steering system help keep the driver comfortably in control at all times.

Stopping power comes from slotted and cross-drilled rotors on all four corners with Wilwood six-piston calipers that have an adjustable rear proportioning valve. The valve allows drivers to control brake bias and match the settings to their intended use and driving style.

The Hitman Mach I gets its staggered stance from 18-inch American Racing wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 2s sized 225/40R18 up front and 315/30R18 at the rear.

The Mach I has a purposeful yet comfortable interior. Its amenities include a JVC head unit wired to a Kicker amp, speakers, and subwoofer. It also features a woodgrain and aluminum steering wheel, five-point seat belts, 200 mph gauges, TMI Mustang interior panels, and a cosmetic rollbar.

The exterior includes a factory-style Mach I front chin spoiler and rear decklid spoiler, and Mach I badges make the car stand out while staying true to its timeless design. Two-tone grey and black paint completes the look.

It’s important to note the standard Mach I offered by Classic Recreations comes fitted with a 345-horsepower 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 crate engine featuring updated valvetrain and cutting-edge EFI and engine management systems. The standard kit starts at $169,000 with the option to select a 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission at no charge, as well as 18 no-cost color options. Upgrading to a Boss 363 crate engine with 507 horsepower runs an additional $2,000, while a Boss 429 upgrade with 670 horsepower ups the charge by $25,000. No word on what the 1,000-horsepower “Hitman” costs, but we’ll update this story when that information is made available.

For more information on Classic Recreations or its official licensed 1969 Ford Mustang Mach I Mustang continuation cars, visit the official website here.