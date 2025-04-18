Clear Your Codes For A Lifetime With Gearwrench’s Scan Tool

Casual drivers, racers, or even technicians often face a tough choice with diagnostic scan tools: pay hefty prices and ongoing subscription fees for top-tier functionality or settle for cheaper tools that might lack important features. Gearwrench aims to disrupt that problem by launching a new Professional Bi-Directional Diagnostic Scan Tool. It promises advanced capabilities without the financial strain.

Gearwrench positions its Professional Bi-Directional Diagnostic Scan Tool squarely against both unreliable low-end options and expensive pro systems. The company says its solution delivers powerful features without compromise, highlighting a key selling point right up front: free lifetime software updates. Gearwrench explicitly states “No subscriptions, no fees – ever,” directly challenging the common subscription model for keeping tool coverage current.

To test the efficacy of this tool, we tried it on our in-house SC650 project. Having recently removed the powertrain control unit, which we sent off to ProCharger for preliminary tuning for our supercharged combination, the PCM flashed a lot of codes when we reinstalled it in our car. A quick scan with the Gearwrench tool and we were able to easily identify and clear these codes. However, having the tool on hand is great for future troubleshooting of this vehicle and all our other projects.

The system operates using a compact Bluetooth dongle that plugs into the vehicle’s OBD-II port and communicates with the technician’s existing smart device (phone or tablet). With the help of an associated app, it provides access to what Gearwrench describes as “OE-Level diagnostics” across full vehicle systems. Importantly, the tool offers full bi-directional control for advanced troubleshooting. This allows users to command various vehicle modules and actuators directly and perform some live actuation tests rather than just passively reading data.

Gear Wrench ScannerThis Gear Wrench Scanner is AWESOME! Definitely a handy tool to have around the shop. It’s gonna save us so much time and so many of headaches 😎🤘🏻 Posted by FordMuscle.com on Friday, April 18, 2025

Furthermore, the tool supports programming functions and includes capabilities for 23 common service reset and relearn procedures, such as electronic throttle matching, ABS brake bleeding, and TPMS sensor resets. Standard diagnostic features like reading and clearing OBD-II and ABS codes, viewing live data streams (with mapping), and capturing freeze-frame data are also included. Gearwrench claims coverage for over 185 car manufacturers worldwide.

To work with modern vehicle security protocols, the tool arrives ready for FCA Secure Gateway Access and supports registration with AutoAuth. It helps enable diagnostics on many newer protected vehicle networks. Gearwrench provides a two-year warranty on the hardware.

With a lot of modern technology available on the market, having access to comprehensive, bi-directional diagnostic tools helps empower vehicle owners with the ability to identify complex faults and pinpoint repairs effectively. Properly diagnosing and addressing issues using these advanced tools helps check if your vehicles operate correctly and efficiently, ultimately contributing to a smoother, safer driving experience along the way.